Tuesday Sales Tripod – Horween Briefcases, Custom Sportcoats, & More

Extended for one more day, and worth a look in case you missed the late addition to the Labor Day Sales round up last week. Includes more than you’d think (but still far from everything).

Heads up Sportcoat addicts. Looks like Suitsupply just (or has this been around and I’ve missed it?) launched a make-your-own-sportcoat feature. Pick the fabric. Pick the fit profile (Havana, Napoli, Washington, etc.) and then grab your size. Should work out to $399 for most (if not all?) fabrics. This is a big deal for those of us that love Suitsupply.

Two bags, two pre-fund sites. The Massdrop Cruz Leather weekender is a full grain duffel that clocks in just over 2,000 cubic inches (which isn’t a ton) but does have a bunch of different whiz-bang storage features. The Made in the USA Gustin briefcase is cut from Horween leather, and comes in a few different shades. Note that they moved any and all branding to the interior of the case for this run. And that price for the briefcase? Not bad at all. Note that they’ve been going for $249 as of late. Big thanks to Simon Q. for the tip!

Full picks here in case you missed it. As always, everything ships and returns for free.

