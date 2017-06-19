Monday Sales Tripod – USA Made Briefcases, Lightweight Sportcoats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

BR Picks are out, and sadly that means Rapid Movement Denim is out this time, but most of the rest of the site seems to be fair game? No need for a GAP inc credit card this time around. 40% comes off automatically, and then use BONUS at checkout to knock an additional 10% off. Really liking the looks of that light blue cotton blazer. Sure appears that the back is unlined? Terrific reviews online too. UPDATE: Big thanks to reader Tony C. for sending in a tip about that blazer. Turns out the only thing that’s lined on it is the sleeves. “Stupendous” is the word he used to describe it.

Yes, the price did jump by fifty bucks since these debuted by Gustin, but $249? Still awfully fair. Cut from Horween’s Chromexcel #8. Brass hardware. Made in California. Ships out at the end of August or early September.

Still no discount on their fantastic summerweight sportcoats… but at $168 those seem like a plenty fair price. Lots of exclusions, as is usually the case, but plenty of wheelhouse goods are getting the cut too.

A couple of well made accessories for a somewhat steep price. $110 for REs is pretty good, but when their competitor American Optical can be had for much less… well… (yet there are some noticeable differences between these two American Made aviators). And those Junghaus watches. That’s a LOT for a quartz. But by golly are they amazing looking.

