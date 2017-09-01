Nordstrom: End of Summer Sale Picks for Men

So Nordstrom now gets in on the Labor Day Sale act. Their Anniversary Sale is still plenty fresh in some of our minds (and on our credit card statements… ouch), yet here they go with a seasonal clearance that’s… still full of stuff you can wear once the weather cools off.

The promotional material says “up to 40% off” yet I’m seeing lots of stuff that’s half off? And speaking of “lots of stuff…” that’s one of the drawbacks (if you can believe it) of a Nordstrom sale. The sheer amount of inventory is a little overwhelming. BUT… that’s why we’re here. To separate wheat from chaff. So you don’t have to scroll through all 60+ pages of this thing. We did. And here’s the best of the best. Remember, it all ships and returns for free.

Both cut in their slim fit (yet not quite skinny, which is their “Tailored” fit), but the fabric weight is up to you. Frankly, I’ve found that Bonobos regular washed chino fabric is just fine for summer, but their lightweight chinos are even breezier.

And now in their more forgiving, but still not enormous, straight fit. Limited color selection on these. Seems like it’s a true summer clearance on the straight fits.

Some of us might just have a thing for the monochromatic watch look. And this one gets it done. 42mm case is easily wearable by most, but, expect this to wear a bit larger thanks to the fact that it’s a chronograph. NATO strap.

Bombers are big this year. But some of us swear by our quilted jackets (which, are also big this year). Here’s the best of both of those worlds from a heritage brand, all in a slimmer than normal fit.

Basics from a trusted source at a more than reasonable price. And if you run hot? Don’t underestimate the value of a cotton linen dress shirt even in the cooler months.

Wait. What. Who? Well that’s something. Sizes are scattered though.

A gingham pocket square is one of the most versatile pocket squares you can own. Does great with a sportcoat and jeans, or, dresses down a normally sober suit (skip the tie and you’re ready for a cocktail hour). Do note that the above shot is NOT of Nordstrom’s own house brand 1901 Gingham pocket square. But… it’s a friggin’ piece of cloth. Pretty sure it won’t be that different.

A Nordstrom all wool suit for less than that of a J. Crew Factory Thompson? That sounds like a bargain. Navy or Charcoal. Up to you.

A little bit of brogue detail while still sticking with a classic toe.

Kinda spendy for a 75% cotton/25% poly henley, but… Billy Reid knows what he’s doing. Classic American clothing, well built, which fits trimmer but not tight, and you can depend on.

Quartz of course. More fashion than high end watch making. But they got the designs right on some of their models. Even though that chrono is very busy and very blue, it’ll appeal to some.

Don’t get too excited. There’s not a ton of sizes here. Just 9.5 and below that at post time. Worth noting is that Adidas still, STILL sells them for $60 direct?

A leftover from the Anniversary sale. The description says it’s American made, but then the bullet points say it’s imported? Guessing it’s made here in the States. Not sure though. Not sure how to wear a true-blue sportcoat like this? Head here for outfit ideas.

One fish, two fish, red fish… oh, I get it.

And here we have another pocket square from 1901, which ships for free and clocks in under ten bucks. Once again, that’s not the exact same pocket square above, but… it’s gotta be damn close.

One fancy looking, expensive shoe, one more casual leaning, more entry level shoe. But both about the same price now thanks to the sale? We live in interesting times.

Stretch wool, what appears to be a subtle plaid, and made in the USA. All for under four bills.

Available in either Navy (limited sizes) or an earth tone (all sizes at post time). Has those chest high hand-warmer pockets which might come in handy.

From the house-brand John W. Nordstrom. Just a plain toe derby lace up.

A really, really nice casual sportcoat. Fabric makeup is: 33% cotton, 25% wool, 25% acrylic, 15% nylon, 2% spandex. The only problem? There’s no vent or vents in the rear. So if you’ve got a tuchus, that lack of any sort of vent might cause a ruckus. (Good heavens I’m a wordsmith, aren’t I?)

Look fellas… I’m hardly a denim snob. But, this blog is NOT about my own personal shopping habits. And I know some of you like your high quality denim, and, specifically, 7 for all mankind. So, here you go. Two fits, two obviously different washes. Both usually go for around $200. NOTE: There is a LOT of 7 For All Mankind Jeans on sale in this event. Head here for the rest of the fits and washes.

Vegan friendly. Yes, every so often an email comes in looking for vegan friendly shoes, and here’s an option for those who aren’t on board with leather. Very Stan Smith looking. No visible branding on the exterior either? Now half off. Again, ships and returns for free. A couple of very nice reviews. Lots of colors to pick from.

Is it spendy for what appears to be a lightweight, cotton-blend zip up? Yes. But those squared off elbow patches tho. That, and Billy Reid stuff, even their casual gear, is up there in terms of quality. A splurge for sure. Want something awfully similar looking (minus the elbow patches) for a heck of a lot less? Try this from Nordstrom’s house brand for $64.49. Another anniversary sale leftover, and yes, as previously stated, it seems a bit spendy. But in person it really is nicer than the competition’s cloth and quality.

Entry-ish level double monks. Classic look, nice cap toe, not overly aggressive/pointy shape.

Bensol is underrated as a brand. All cotton here, and just partially lined. Knit, so, almost sweatshirt like in feel.

Fair warning guys. I’ve heard mixed, at best, reviews about these boots. They look like less fortunate man’s Red Wings, but these Eastlands don’t always deliver. Look em’ over carefully when they arrive, and take them for a gentle spin on a carpeted surface before you commit.

You a minimalist? Great. Here’s your watch.

Grey is hard to argue against. Has a bit of the Jack Purcell smile going on there too.

It’s a little late in the season for an all linen suit, but… the price sure is right.