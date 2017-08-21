Monday Sales Tripod – J. Crew Wool Suit Sale, German Made Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A rare suit sale at J. Crew that includes their Italian and Italian worsted wool options. Now down to about what a Suitsupply Blue Line suit goes for. Suit separates here, so, a better option for guys with not-so normal proportions. Plus the sleeve buttons are non functioning and that makes for easy tailoring. Also includes their new wider lapel suit jackets (which are 3″ wide, so not really “wide” but more timeless than their slim lapel suit jackets). Full review of the Crosby Worsted Wool suit can be found here. Code SHOPNOW expires today, 8/21/17.

Well look what’s back. That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though.

Dear Sportcoat Addicts: Now is a really, really good time to check the Brooks Brothers clearance section. No code needed here. Discount happens at checkout. Sizes are, of course, a bit scattered since it’s clearance.

It’s not everything from their fall collection, but the selection isn’t half bad. And those merino wool long sleeve polos could be a huge winner. Three colors to pick from. Also shown at the top of the post. No code needed here. Promotion ends today, 8/21.

BONUS II: Overstock End of Summer Clearance (The Dappered Space Picks)

If the change in season is inspiring you to do a little (or big) overhaul on your space, Overstock is currently marking down quite a bit of inventory to make room for incoming items. You can find deals for every indoor and outdoor living space you’ve got going on. Heck, you can even pick up some Clark’s Bushacre 2 Dark Brown leather boots for $47.99 (if they have your size) right now. Current promotion runs through today, 8/21.

Also worth a mention on a Monday