Monday Sales Tripod – J. Crew Wool Suit Sale, German Made Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. J. Crew: 30% off Select Suits (including wools!) w/ SHOPNOW
- Ludlow Wide Lapel Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $417.20 ($596)
- Ludlow Slim Lapel Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $417.20 ($596)
- Ludlow Slim Lapel Worsted Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $417.20 ($596)
- Ludlow Wide Lapel Worsted Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $417.20 ($596)
- Crosby Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $417.20 ($596)
- Crosby Italian Worsted Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $417.20 ($596)
- Ludlow TRAVELER Wool Suit Jacket & Pant in Navy or Grey – $417.20 ($596)
A rare suit sale at J. Crew that includes their Italian and Italian worsted wool options. Now down to about what a Suitsupply Blue Line suit goes for. Suit separates here, so, a better option for guys with not-so normal proportions. Plus the sleeve buttons are non functioning and that makes for easy tailoring. Also includes their new wider lapel suit jackets (which are 3″ wide, so not really “wide” but more timeless than their slim lapel suit jackets). Full review of the Crosby Worsted Wool suit can be found here. Code SHOPNOW expires today, 8/21/17.
#2. Massdrop: Junghans Max Bill Auto Watch – $699 FINAL ($965)
Well look what’s back. That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though.
#3. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off most clearance items
- Regent or Milano Fit Lambswool Sport Coat – $201.60 ($448) multiple colors
- Regent Fit Harris Tweed Multi-Windowpane Sports Coat – $314.10 ($698)
- Full Canvas Regent Fit Multi-Windowpane Sport Coat – $336 ($748)
- Peal & Co. Suede Long Wingtips – $364.50 ($648)
- Peal & Co. Medallion Perforated Captoes – $291.60 ($648)
- Made in Italy Tartan Slip-On Sneakers – $67.05 ($298)
- Fitzgerald Fit Plaid Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Fitzgerald Fit Stripe Linen Sport Coat – $201.60 ($448)
- Fitzgerald Fit Plaid 1818 Suit – $449.25 ($1198)
Dear Sportcoat Addicts: Now is a really, really good time to check the Brooks Brothers clearance section. No code needed here. Discount happens at checkout. Sizes are, of course, a bit scattered since it’s clearance.
BONUS: H&M Select Fall Items Sale
- Premium Quality 65% Wool / 35% Linen Slim Fit Blazer – $89.99 ($129)
- Polyurethane Weekend Bag – $34.99 ($49.99)
- Premium Quality 100% Merino Wool Long Sleeve Polo – $39.99 ($49.99)
- Premium Quality V-neck Merino Wool Sweater – $34.99 ($49.99)
It’s not everything from their fall collection, but the selection isn’t half bad. And those merino wool long sleeve polos could be a huge winner. Three colors to pick from. Also shown at the top of the post. No code needed here. Promotion ends today, 8/21.
BONUS II: Overstock End of Summer Clearance (The Dappered Space Picks)
- Vonn Lighting Delphinus Adjustable Industrial Bronze Chandelier – $264 ($600)
- Abbyson Gourd Grey Ceramic Table Lamp – $107.99 ($259.99)
- Contemporary Shoe Storage Cabinet by Baxton Studio – $148.49 ($164.99)
- Dejon Fabric Loveseat by Christopher Knight Home – $161-188
- Urban Renewal 2-light Dark Antique Bronze Wall Bracket – $190 ($259)
- nuLOOM Handmade Abstract Wool Trellis Area Rug – $227-$261
- Bradensbrook Mid-Century Modern Industrial Style Metal Dining Table – $356 ($439.99)
- Mid-century Easy-assembly Pine Platform Bed – starts at $429
If the change in season is inspiring you to do a little (or big) overhaul on your space, Overstock is currently marking down quite a bit of inventory to make room for incoming items. You can find deals for every indoor and outdoor living space you’ve got going on. Heck, you can even pick up some Clark’s Bushacre 2 Dark Brown leather boots for $47.99 (if they have your size) right now. Current promotion runs through today, 8/21.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Massdrop: Along with the Junghans, they’re running a Randolph Engineering Aviator drop, as well as a Made in the USA leather duffel bag drop.
- Lands’ End: 35% off regular priced items w/ ICECREAM and 3812
- Banana Republic: Their Friends & Family sale ends today. Head here for picks and how it works.
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off clearance items (no code needed).
- Huckberry: Their USA Made Flint & Tinder 365 pants are back. Full review here.