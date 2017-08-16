The Dappered Space: Fall Home Style

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

If you haven’t already figured it out, here at the Dappered offices we’re kind of excited for fall. It’s been a long, extra hot summer this year. Cooler temps, more precipitation, and warmer meals are all welcome as far as we’re concerned. It might also be time to give your space a critical eye, and see if there’s any changes you’d like to make that reflect the upcoming season.

Having accents that you can display at certain times of the year can be fun, and it’s an easy way to change up the look of your place, just as accessories can change the look of an outfit. Or perhaps it’s just time to change out a big piece. Here are a few suggestions of products that would look right at home, in a home, on a blustery or rainy fall day.

If you’ve ever been to Burgoo in Vancouver B.C., you know why this cookbook is being featured here. The majority of the recipes in this cookbook are perfect cold weather food. The star of the show is, of course, burgoo. A thick stew of the American South that was traditionally made with any meat there was around (even those pesky vermin like squirrel and possum), the recipe in this book utilizes meats that won’t make the common American squirm, and adds in some delicious spices and molasses to create a hearty and satisfying cool weather meal.

The deep blue of this armchair is a great color that can work in all seasons. Put a blanket on the back and a plaid pillow in a corner for a fall-ready look. Then come spring, change it up again. Well reviewed on the Cost Plus Word Market site, and right now sitting at a pretty good price.

I’ve featured one of these blankets before. They truly are superior for temperature regulation while sleeping. Granted it is too heavy for hotter months, but perfect for those cooler nights. And the great thing about the easy care blankets from Pendleton is that you can machine wash them, so no dry-cleaner (and the associated cost) to worry about.

Modern, brassy gold sets this floor lamp apart. Seems flashy, but if it’s one of the only shiny objects in the room, don’t fear it. Brass has a warm hue (but not as warm as gold), reminiscent of the golden tones autumn can bring. Plus the solid globe of the lamp-head should make for a nice, mellow light in the evening.

Fall weather can mean wet shoe soles that track in dirt and dead leaves. Having a good looking boot tray near your front door provides an organized area to leave your shoes in to dry. Sold by Etsy shop Signed & Numbered. Or, of course, you can always make one yourself.

The flat-weave of this jute rug helps it to be soft under foot (jute can sometimes be scratchy). The warm straw tone is a great neutral base to build a sitting area around. The woven design throughout the rug is also a nice touch. Changing out rugs between warm and cold seasons is an simple way to change the look of a room, assuming you have somewhere to store the rug currently not in use.

An investment for sure, this hand woven Alpaca wool blanket is made to last. Alpaca is different from sheep’s wool in that it’s softer and far less prickly, yet it retains heat better and is hypoallergenic. This particular throw has a naturally dyed orange Alpaca wool woven in, a great color for the fall season, but can truly work year round. This would look great on the back of that Abbott Chair featured above.

As cooler temps prevail, gathering around a fire becomes very appealing. This is a big investment in a firepit, but this thing is pretty impressive. Requires no tools to assemble (or disassemble). Over time it will develop a patina all it’s own. And it just looks damn cool. Constructed of quarter inch steel in Portland, Oregon, so it will last longer than you. You can also buy a grill plate that sits on top, so you can do some open flame cooking before you sit around the fire.

Reading season is rapidly approaching. Curling up with a good book and a hot beverage (whether hot by temperature or ethanol) is one of life’s great pleasures. If you’re in the market for a better way to store your books, this is a good looking bookshelf. The fact that the shelves are tiered at varying heights breaks up the monotony of one continuous shelf. Create some great atmosphere by interspersing some battery operated candles among the books, and utilize often in the dark hours.

This might seem old fashioned, but a stained glass panel hung in front of a window can provide privacy, and can also add ambient light to a room. The hues featured in this panel are very appropriate to autumn, and the motif even calls to mind wheat chaffs. Might not be everyone’s thing, but this is an easy way to add visual beauty and change the atmosphere in a room.