The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Bedroom

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As brought up before, tapping your personal sense of style to decorate your personal space can take the guesswork out of how to create a cohesive look that reflects who you are. Yes, a room is larger and more complex than dressing yourself, but breaking it down into simple basics will create a canvas that you can build on. Take for instance the Polar Vortex Style Scenario that published late last year on this very site.

I’m sure we’re all getting sick of the winter weather by this point, but the hues in this Style Scenario can work year round to create a calm, welcoming space. That being said, we’re going to apply the details of this outfit to a well curated bedroom.

The Bed: Wood and Metal Queen Aiden Bed – $499.99 ($549). A bed with a more masculine tilt, due to the metal mixed in with the wood. The warmer hue of the wood softens the look though, kind of boy meets girl in terms of materials.

The Blanket: Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Blanket in Midnight Navy Stripe – $209. First off, you can find much cheaper blankets than this offering from Pendelton. But as an owner of one of these blankets, it’s pretty apparent that it’s going to last a very long time, and it stands up to pet claws. (I learned my lesson purchasing more than one woven cotton blanket that my animals very quickly snagged in multiple places). One of the nice things about this particular wool blanket, other than that the weight is good for most of the year, is that it’s machine washable.

The Sheets: AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set in Navy Blue – $19.99. A very affordable, well reviewed option from Amazon. They’re polyester, so might not have quite the cooling comfort of cotton in warmer months, but from reviews they sound soft and comfortable. One complaint is pilling, but these are cheap enough that you could buy a few sets to rotate through so they last longer. Also, following the washing instructions might help them stay in better shape longer. You can put the pillowcases on a couple extra pillows and use them decoratively (put them on top of the blanket, rather than under, when you make the bed).

The Dresser: Stone River 6 Drawer Dresser – $340. Sold by Target, this dresser is a little more interesting than the norm due to the fabric inserts on the drawers.

The Nightstand: Marotta End Table in Grey – $152.99. A simple little table to get the job done. It’s always nice to have a drawer to stow random items away in (whatever your random bedroom items may consist of), but it’s not necessary. As long as there’s a table top to set stuff on, you should be good. Going with grey here just to stay in line with the bed and dresser, but if you like a little color this table comes in multiple hues.

The Lamp: Surpars House Minimalist Solid Wood Table Lamp – $26.98. Cue your brain that it’s time to start shutting down with a soft light lamp like this. The effects of blue light on our brains is no secret, so creating a lighting situation that keeps that in check (as long as you’re not staring into a smartphone, tablet, or laptop not equipped with a blue light reducing program) will help you get to sleep faster and sleep more deeply.

The Art Anchor: “Bottom Cliffs in Dorset England” Large Seascape Art Canvas Print – $175.49. Anchoring the art in your room with one large piece will provide a focal point and something to build off of. A black & white print (drawing off the watch in the Style Scenario) is a striking, yet neutral choice. If you don’t particularly like nature prints, try a cityscape or architecture. Choosing a larger piece that’s rectangular will help easily fill in the wall space over a bed.

The Bench: HomePop Navy Chunky Textured Decorative Storage Bench – $109.49. Totally optional, but if you have the space at the foot of your bed, a bench can come in pretty handy, especially if it has some storage. Storage in this particular bench is limited, but there are lots of deep bench options that provide plenty of storage. I just liked the look, and price of this one.

The Pillow: Sage Green Velvet Suede Decorative Throw Pillow Cover – $19.99 plus shipping. I know, decorative pillows are typically designated to the decor prowess of ladies, but they are a very easy way to add some additional color to a room. This is actually a pillow cover for a 12″ x 18″ pillow, but you can get pillow inserts from Amazon for really cheap, so it doesn’t add too much to the final cost. Etsy is one of the best places to find stylish pillow covers.

Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.