Style Scenario: Polar Vortex

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. You’re either in the middle of the season’s first polar vortex, you’ve just gotten through it, or, you’re preparing for the next one. And there will be another one.

BIG FAT IMPORTANT NOTE: This particular outfit prioritizes style over functionality, and assumes you’re headed somewhere warm. If it’s super bitter cold, and/or you’re out in the weather for extended periods of time (say shoveling or whatever), forget looking great. Take it from someone who’s woken up in sub-zero temperatures, in a tent, and had to defrost his chocolate mini-doughnuts (those which he slept on in an attempt to keep thawed) over a fire in order to eat. Don’t screw with the cold. Sometimes, you gotta wear the big heavy snow boots and monster mittens. A miserable, frostbitten, well dressed person is still miserable and frostbitten. Or worse. Be careful out there. Oh, and yes, we know that penguins are South Pole dwellers, and the “Pole” in Polar Vortex, when the Northern Hemisphere is concerned, is on the opposite end of the globe. But, whatever. Penguins! Above photos: here & here.

The Coat: J. Crew Dock Peacoat w/ Thinsulate – $178.80 w/ HOLIDAY ($298). A little longer than Jacket-style peacoats, and those chest level, handwarmer pockets are well appreciated in cold temps. Turn that collar up to keep the wind off your neck and the back of your head.

The Extra Layer: UNIQLO Ultra-Light Down Vest – $39.90. Just something extra to keep the core warm. Lightweight, thin, and still warm. Packs into a pouch for easy storage/transport.

The Watch: Standard Issue Instruments Pilot Mission Timer – $134.98 FINAL. A lot of watch for the price. Of course it’s a quartz, but the oyster shaped, rugged matte case, and flight inspired dial sans branding is pretty darn unique. Especially at this price. Good rugged build quality and 100m in water resistance means you’re good to go in the snow. Included NATO strap means you won’t have to worry about wet leather or cold steel on your wrist all day.

The Sweater: GAP 50% Merino / 50% Nylon “Crazy Stripe” Crew – $19.60 w/ HAPPY ($69.95). Medium weight, surprisingly soft, and breathes great. Has that retro ski-stripe thing going for it too. Silly inexpensive with today’s sale + 51% off code.

The Hat: Saturdays Surf NYC Wool Cable Knit Beanie – $24.97 ($55). Wool construction, great looking (and warm) cable knit.

The Gloves: Allen Edmonds Wool & Leather Gloves – $56.25 ($75). The “mixed media” glove thing done right.

The Socks: Wigwam Performance Knee High Ski Socks – $13.00. Keeps you warm and are engineered to move. Which you’ll want to be doing. Standing still for too long gets mighty uncomfortable when it’s this cold.

The Pants: J. Crew Factory Flannel Lined Bedford Cord in Sutton Fit – $42.00 ($84.50). Flannel lined pants that are somewhere between a jean, a chino, and a cord. Super thin wale on these things makes them feel less plush and more rugged, yet they’re lined in soft, warm flannel.

The Boots: Allen Edmonds Brown Higgins Mill Boot Factory 2nds – $239. There’s hardly a better value on the market for an American made, studded/rubber sole, classic workwear inspired boot. Plus that toe isn’t so bulky that it still looks good dressed up a little bit. Size/width availability varies greatly since it’s the shoebank, but they’re also on sale (for $300) on the main site.

The Belt: JCF Made in the USA Leather Belt – $19.50. Because a dress belt would look weird here.

The Refreshment & Container: Pendleton 1910 Rye – $37.99 & Stanley Classic Flask – $16.00. Staying warm from the inside. Just don’t overdue it. You wobble and break an ankle in a deserted parking lot and they’ll find you frozen solid to the blacktop in the morning.