Banana Republic Friends & Family, Goodyear Welted Wingtips for $125, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Okay guys. Check those inboxes for user specific codes for half off Banana Republic merchandise with no exclusions (other than 3rd party and sale stuff). If you’re a card member, CARD50 should still be working, as it launched a couple days back but still should be active. Rapid Movement and Traveler denim for under $60? Gonna be tough to beat that. Just in time for the (hopefully) upcoming cooler fall weather. Now, if you didn’t get one of those codes, you’re not totally out of luck. Try BRFAMILY for 40% off (not 50%, which kinda stinks) regular priced items.

Usually these things run closer to $200 depending on the seller, and they’re awfully tough to get your hands on. Note that it looks like the blue dial version is final sale? Or perhaps that’s a mistake on the site? Might be worth a quick chat/call to customer service in case you’re going for the blue one. White, Grey, and Black dials are also available. Review of this thing can be found here.

Pretty basic stuff here. Well, pretty basic stuff as shown above. Try to avoid those huge lion graphic tees with the word LOYALTY plastered all over em’, no? Kinda a bummer that their awesome Express Tech polos aren’t included in this select items event. Those are buy one get one half off at the moment (which is normally the case if memory serves).

Shoes are cut from Italian full grain leather, then goodyear welted to a leather sole. Shoes are made in India. They’ve run this shoe before, and it looks like people were pleased with em’ for $125? Check the discussion page for more.

Y’know what goes great with shoes? Socks! And therefor, you fulfill the two-item requirement, and net 20% off your purchase. Big fan of those Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas. And they’re darn tough to find on any sort of a discount. So while 20% off isn’t huge, it’s something at least.

Also worth a mention: