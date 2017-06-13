J. Crew Factory: 50% off + Free Shipping No Minimum One Day Sale

Half off at JCF? Solid. Plenty solid. Especially with free shipping no minimum. Yes, sometimes depending on the item, half off isn’t as good as it can possibly get for JCF. There are times when something drops below half off thanks to a stackable code or just a deep discount on something. Yet for other items, half off (plus the $5 savings that comes with free shipping) is absolutely worth paying attention to. Off we go with the best of the best, and not going over a hundred bucks per item while we’re at it. Don’t forget to use that HALFFULL code for your free shipping.

Had no idea that JCF was now making an elastane equipped version of their soft-wash shirts. Reviews are quite positive on these things. Extra stretch for extra comfort, but still a nice, casual button down available in a few patterns and basic solids.

Were going for $27.50 yesterday, and, if you were picking up just one or two of these things? You’d get popped for an extra $5 in shipping charges (it’s normally $5 flat rate, or free over $100). So, today? That’s a nice deal. Big fan of the slight variations in shading that comes with the garment dying process.

Turtles. If we know nothing else here at this website, it’s that you guys like turtles. Cowabunga.

Was $36ish yesterday, and then you would have had to have shelled out an extra five bucks on shipping. Just under thirty for a well reviewed, breathable, true slim fit shirt for the coming heat waves (without having to get up from your chair/couch/desk/wherever you’re reading this) isn’t half bad. Lots of colors to pick from.

Having a “house” sweater on hand, even for the warmer months, isn’t a bad idea. An extra layer that’s not too bulky, but can still knock back the cool breeze once the sun goes down. This one is made from a marled cotton, so it won’t have the itch that a lambswool, more wintry cardigan, brings with it. Just medium and large left at post time.

The key to wearing a short sleeve button down? Leave it untucked and make sure the body is slim. As in, noticeably slimmer than your Uncle’s Tommy Bahama shirts. Lots of options here, from basic solids to riskier prints.

Barely there. Almost more shirt-like than sportcoat-like. JCF has done these before. And this year’s version is no different in terms of the super light weight and shirt-like construction. For the dudes who run real hot, but still like to wear a sportcoat from time to time.

A pair of pants that you just might reach for over and over and over again once it heats up. If you live in an area that gets sticky and/or brutally hot in the summer? Having a few go-to pairs of super breathable pants will serve you well come July and August. Efforting a chinos, chukkas, polo style scenario that uses this versatile, summertime pant.

Just different enough. You’d be surprised how handy a pocket on your tee can be. And the button closure is a nice touch. True slim fit.

This is NOT some paper thin wispy thing, yet, it should still breathe well in the heat. Darker and less saturated in person than what’s shown on the JCF site. 55% linen / 45% cotton. Good feel to it. Sturdy, but still has zero lining in the back and minimal structure. Non functioning sleeve cuffs make for easy tailoring too. Dual vents in the rear. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10” / 185-190.

Really wish JCF made these pants in more than just one color. Because they’re awesome. Oxford cloth fabric. Nice and lightweight. Airy. Soft. Very much NOT a heavy, stiff chino fabric. Leans more light grey than light blue in person. Note that JCF’s “Sutton” fit is a slim-straight fit, while the “Driggs” is a true slim. Here’s one way to wear em’.

Hooray for jersey. Boo on pique. At least, that’s how some of us feel. Jersey = like a t-shirt. Pique can get blanket heavy way too quick. True slim fit here. Also available in black, a mint green, and a burgundy.

It’s the sunwashed oxford shorts that are the cheaper option, and there’s plenty of colors to pick from in that particular style of cloth. The others? Those are still about $30 once the 50% gets knocked off.

A perfect example of how half off isn’t always the best deal at JCF. Pretty sure these can dip down to around $22ish if you play your cards right (pretty sure these were almost an identical price yesterday, before the promo launched). But $30? For a truly slim Oxford Cloth Button Down? Not bad. A basic that’s worth considering.

A basic, but something that walks the line between a chunky casual belt, and a slimmer more dressed up belt. Still casual though. 1.25″ wide. Also available in a lighter brown, but the reviews have said that it’s more bright/lighter in person. Which, if it’s the same leather that’s used on the belt that I have from them, then yes, it’ll be closer to AE’s walnut shade.

Was $35.50 yesterday. Very, VERY nice to have once the blistering hot months roll around. The difference between these and standard chinos (assuming they didn’t change the fabric) is tangible. Noticeably lighter in weight and nice and breezy. Very comfortable even in the dead of summer. Three fits to pick from. Driggs = true slim (14″ leg opening), Sutton = slim straight (15.5″ leg opening), Bleecker = straight (16.5″ leg opening).

Whoa. That is… much cheaper than half off. Good for us. And what would summer be without a pair of drunk-uncle shorts? Just keep the rest of your outfit simple (say, boat shoes or plain canvas sneakers, with a white polo or pale grey tee) and you’ll be good.

The 50% off J. Crew promo + free shipping with no min. code HALFFULL ends today, 6/13/17.