Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #5 – It’s hot. Real hot.

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation of why this combo works, and click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: UNIQLO Dry-Ex Polo in White – $19.90. Going with full-blown tech wear here, being that some cotton-blended polos that claim to be quick-drying/hyper breathable can get a little sticky in the heat. Basically a performance golf polo, minus the logos and what not. It’ll look just fine in a regular, not-on-the-links setting.

The Chinos: J. Crew Factory Oxford Cloth Pant in Sutton or Driggs Fit – $35ish. Leans more light grey than light blue in person. Nice and lightweight. Airy. Soft. Very much NOT a heavy, stiff chino fabric. Note that JCF’s “Sutton” fit is a slim-straight fit, while the “Driggs” is a true slim.

The Chukkas: New Republic “Luther” Chukka – $58.50 ($78). Inexpensive. And while it has that classic, desert boot textured sole, the sole looks a little less aggressive than many other desert style chukkas. And the uppers appear to have a bit more structure. Less sloppy/floppy. (Shown at the top of the post is the often used Massdrop Allen Edmonds chukkas. Those work too.)

The Sunglasses: Persol PO 714 in Light Tortoise – $123.90. Spendy, but worth the investment assuming you don’t lose or destroy sunglasses with any kind of regularity. These are the foldable kind, and you’d be amazed how much of a game changer that feature is. Too damn expensive? Totally understood. Try UNIQLO’s folding wayfarers instead.

The Watch: Deep Blue Master Diver on Nylon – $249 ($299). 300m of water resistance, a super tough & durable case, and powered by a Japanese Automatic movement. Skip the leather band on the super hot days. It’ll just soak up sweat and eventually stink. A cheaper setup would be the well-loved Casio Quartz diver on an after market strap.

The Briefcase: Ted Baker Piranha Briefcase – $92.45 ($185). A tech-oxford brief minus the cost that usually comes with the Jack Spade versions. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom.

The Mattefier: Anthony Instant Fix Oil Control – $29.00. Unless you run oddly cold, you’re gonna sweat. So keep that forehead shine at arms length with some grease prevention. Well reviewed. Also, consider keeping a basic handkerchief on hand to wipe sweat away.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in Navy – $12.50. Tough to find super pale grey, thin wool socks out there. So, go with some contrast and your pants/socks combo will jive nicely with the contrast on the belt. Still super breathable and easy to take care of. (Wash cold, tumble dry low/cool or lay flat to dry.)

The Belt: J. Crew Factory Striped Woven Belt – $20ish. Wide, bold stripes and Italian leather accents. Perfect for the warm weather.