J. Crew 40% off Select Items & Sale Items One Day Sale

First Jenna Lyons, then Frank Muytjens. Now Mickey.

There’s something oddly… appropriate(?)… in passing along the news that longtime J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler is stepping down within a post about a 40% off sale at the brand he headed for almost a decade and a half.

Look, discounting has long been a part of retail. So J. Crew’s fondness for codes and deals almost certainly isn’t the main cause of their recent troubles. That can’t be the whole of it. And hell, who knows what “it” is. There are plenty of varying theories out there.

But enough with the useless pontificating. The long term future of J. Crew might be a bit murky, but for today? It’s business as usual. And that means promos and discounts. That might change in the future, but it’s game on today. There might be less than normal included in this sale, but 40% off is more than normal. So let’s get to it. Both reg. priced and already on sale items are included below.

And here it is again. About as low as these things are gonna get. All Italian cotton. Crisp without being stiff. A shade of blue that’s interesting but doesn’t shout. Unlined. Walks the line between dressed up and dressed down perfectly. A terrific warm weather blazer that can absolutely pull duty in the cooler months if you’re good with a jolt of (subtle) color. But for this season, it’ll dress you up just enough (without going over the top) for that upcoming warm weather wedding where you want to impress.

One day, a Filson. For today? This is great for well under a hundred bucks. No nonsense. Dimensions are 11 1/2″ H x 16″W x 2 7/8″ D.

Just in time for the oncoming heat. A button down that is airy and crisp, and has a nice, casual but still somewhat dressed up warm-weather look to it. Highly rated by the reviewers. Comes in their true slim fit (great for those fellas who hate the billowing that can happen when tucking in) or a regular fit.

See #6 over here. Either of these two would fill that need nicely. And yes, I’m counting the “light hickory” of the braided cotton belt as a “brighter” color. It’s subtle and earth tone, sure, but it’ll fit right in during the warmer months. Normally $39.50 – $45.

It’s no secret that swimwear can get spendy in a hurry, and with the discount these board shorts drop to a much more accessible price. That, and they’re the rare combination of board short style/length, plus the control and support of a mesh liner which you’d normally find in trunks. Good for those who don’t like their dongle to dangle too drastically while taking a dip.

Retro but still really relaxed. Tipped at the sleeves, collar, and chest pocket. Just wish it came in their true slim option. Very well reviewed.

Just a warning for the dudes with some meat on their legs… these are a true slim fit. Just a 14″ leg opening, so, you best like tapered pants, and you better have tapered… calves. They do have a little bit of stretch to them though.

A bit more accomadating, but I don’t know if I’d call these things a “straight” fit. It’s not their 1040 fit, that’s for sure. 14 3/4″ leg opening here. So, again, a little more room, but not a ton. That garment dyed oxford cloth though is something to behold (and, wear.)

Comes in J. Crew’s true slim fit and is cut from lightweight Indian Madras cloth. Lean on it as an airy alternative to an oxford now that Summer is starting.

Some mixed reviews on this one. Glad it’s not final sale, since it seems like responses vary from “it’s awesome!” to “it’s going back… it fits funny” depending on the reviewer.

Another belt that’s great for the warm weather, but this can absolutely see some use in the colder months as well. Webbing does have some stretch to it. Only about an inch or so wide. Not as thick as many other casual belts.

Again, sweater polos are big this year. They’ve got a real Bing and ol’ Blue Eyes feel to them. Especially when you add some retro piping on em’ like they did with that white option.

Navy is full priced (but up for the code) while the green option is stuck in the sale section and getting an additional 40% off. Full review of it can be found here.

Treat yo’ self? Word is J. Crew’s cashmere sweaters went through a pretty unfortunate down turn in terms of the quality of the yarns, but for ninety bucks, it would have to be pretty dreadful cashmere to not be worth a shot. Especially in a super versatile, nautical stripe like this. Doesn’t appear to be final sale either, so, you can send it back if it stinks to high heaven on arrival.

The 40% off select summer items + extra 40% off sale items TODAYONLY expires, you guessed it, today (6/6/17)