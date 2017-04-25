J. Crew parts ways with Frank Muytjens, head of menswear design

First Jenna Lyons, and now Frank Muytjens.

BoF is reporting that J. Crew, in an attempt to get a handle on their recent struggles, is cutting 150 full time jobs and won’t be filling 100 open positions. And Frank Muytjens is heading out the door as part of that restructuring.

What follows probably isn’t a well accepted, technical description within the business community, but…

It appears that the defecation is hitting the ventilation system at J. Crew.

And I’ll admit… I didn’t think this was probable. Plausible? Sure. They’re hurting. But around certain corners of the internet (this one obviously included) the influence of Frank Muytjens and his design aesthetics is beyond obvious. His use of tailored sportcoats, slim sweaters, and modernized yet not overly fashion-y American prep and work-wear classics helped a ton of us dress “better.”

Whatever “better” means.

Frank Muytjens first became the head of menswear design at J. Crew in 2008.