The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – March ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Best Sale: Banana Republic Friends and Family (exp)

Expired of course, but this time around you didn’t have to scrounge up an individual one-time-use code. Half off 5 full priced items, and while there were some exclusions (Traveler jeans, Rapid Movement denim,) there was plenty of new arrivals to still pick from. Even sportcoats. Interesting that it appears that BR has done away with the single use code thing. Wonder if they’ll bring it back for the next F&F Sale?

Best individual Item Deal: Strands for… $177!?

They didn’t last long, but kudos to those who nabbed a pair from Bloomindgale’s for $177 after signing up for their email list and applying an extra 10% off to an already ridiculously low asking price of $197.50. That felt like a once in a half-decade kinda deal.

Most Wheelhouse Post: Best Looking Watches under $300

30 of the best looking time pieces that don’t cost more than three bills. Proof that you can get a lot of looks (and even great performance) for a heck of a lot less than what’s his bucket in the corner office in sales.

Best Use of Suede under $100: H&M’s Premium Quality Sneakers

Versatile shade of grey. Cognac leather accents at the tongue and heel. White sole. Made in Portugal. Equal parts sporty and sleek. Perfect for warm weather, and? Surprisingly inexpensive. All but sold out online, so, check in store?

Best Use of Suede OVER $100: Massdrop AE Chukkas – $239.99 FINAL

Spendy, but not considering the materials and construction. Goodyear welt and suede like you haven’t ever felt before (or, well, at least I hadn’t). Review coming ASAP of the pair I picked up during the first drop a few months back. So, they’ll have a few months of use on em’, but you’ll get an idea in case you’re considering picking up a pair.

Ultra lightweight in construction. Hardly any lining. Super breathable. Linen/Cotton fabric that’s been milled in Portugal. More than a few colors to pick from that are perfect for the warm weather ahead. Usually excluded, but… $168? That honestly feels like a more than reasonable price (which is something to say if you’re conditioned to wait for any and everything offered by J. Crew to go on sale). If you’re going after that “deep water” light blue shown above? Here be some suggestions on how to wear it.

Best Fictional Side Effect of Hair Growth Meds: A Monster growing out of your head

Oh man. If only. “I will name him George.” It’s either that, or the fella above had the special.

Most Mismatched Product to Background: Nike Killshot on Hardwood?

So the Killshot came back, and promptly sold out (don’t worry, there are alternatives). One of the things some of us don’t get, aside from the rabidness over their re-emergence, is the propensity of basketball style hardwood shown in promo and instagram photos (from fans) for these things. They’re called the “killshot.” That’s a tennis term, no? Ain’t that an overhead smash when your opponent is nowhere near able to to defend? Also, the general term for these types of shoes has traditionally been “tennis shoes.” Yet they would appear, more often than not (with some exceptions), on basketball style hardwood. Can’t blame the visual artists though. I mean, tennis really isn’t at the forefront of the sporting culture right now. And above all else? It doesn’t really matter. At all. No one is playing sports in these things.

Best Social Media Comment: Thomas C. via FB about the annual Best of Green Post

Thomas C.: I miss Christina Hendricks 🙁

Me too.

Best Proof that Joe is 100% NOT a model: This Pose

Since it was a review of jeans with a ton of flex/stretch material, I was going for Irish Jig (since, in a previous review of stretch denim, I had already used cheesy ninja kicks). I mean, you move a lot while doing a jig, right? Right. But instead of Jig, I got “My Movantik Moment.” I hate everything.

Best Rock Performance by someone who once wore a Meat Dress: Lady Gaga (Rehersal)

This woman has done mind blowing performances with everyone from Metallica to Tony Bennett (not to mention has become a mega pop star with sustained, massive success). Too bad it didn’t happen during the actual Grammy’s broadcast, but thanks to Tim’s Playlist (see Between the Beats), plenty of us got to find out about the blog post Metallica did that showed the recording of the dress rehersal of “Moth into Flame.”

Most useful, upcoming April Post: Polopalooza 2017!

Some polos are ill-fitting, sweat-producing, uncomfortable garment abominations. These are not them. We do this every year, so, if you’ve got a tip on a a favorite brand of polo that needs to make this years list? Send those in to: joe@dappered.com.

