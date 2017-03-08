The Playlist – March 2017

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Dossier. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

Lorde 2.0. When that beat kicks in…I just let go.

Because sometimes you want to jump back in time and relive the chill grooves of the seventies with a couple of the decade’s biggest stars – Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald. Thundercat continues to impress with every release. He’s a master mood maker. And this is great example.

BNQT (pronounced banquet) was assembled by Eric Pulido of the underrated Texas band Midlake. He brought in Ben Bridwell of Band Of Horses, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, Fran Healy of Travis, and Jason Lytle of Grandaddy. “Restart” launches with a guitar hook lifted from Gary Glitter and a beat to match, all blanketed in blurry eyed psychedelia (swirling prog-rock synth runs make an appearance) and a an undeniably crafted hook. The track is a glorious bit of neo-classic rock. It’s sexy and saturated with thick harmonies and handclaps and it’s a terrific ride from start to finish.

HEADS UP: I know Curtis. We have been friends for longer than I care to admit. And I’m not kidding. I really would rather not go there. Having said that, let me say this: this is the requisite album for your next poker game. Make sure there’s whiskey. And maybe wear something slick. Because you’ll be happy you did.

When it comes down to it, the guy is a supremely talented songwriter, singing stories that come to life through his seemingly golden voice. This could have come off an early 70’s Elton John album.

Well, wow. If you were a fan of the first two Modern English albums, this will come as a revelation. The band recently released their first new album in 30 years (4 of the 5 original members are here). The sound is so very much connected to their roots: the fervent and fecund world of late 1970s/early 1980s post-punk Britain (taken from the band’s label press release) – the production sounds analog and dated.

This is not necessarily new, but Clark has been getting more and more exposure. His recent performance on the Grammy Awards and the use of this track on a new car commercial are bringing him new fans. Clark’s a terrific guitarist and this track, from his last album, represents his sound really well.

Seemingly out of nowhere comes this new collaboration featuring Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont (the guys of No Doubt) with Davey Havoc of AFI. And if “Kill For Candy” is any clue as to what lies ahead with their upcoming album, we’re in for a good deal of 80’s new wave reformatted for 2016.

Dolly Parton is a genuine American Treasure and I will fight anyone who argues with me. I. Said. Anyone. But for reals, this is pretty terrific. Parton’s is just one of a number of great voices who have recorded songs from Brandi Carlile’s 2007 album The Story. The collection, to be called Cover Stories, is a benefit release for the UK’s charity War Child. The Avett Brothers, Adell, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Pearl Jam and more have all contributed to the collection.

Haters are gonna hate. What a waste of energy. I’m just going to ease back and soak it in.

I know. The Chainsmokers have been unavoidable for the past year and they haven’t even released an album yet. And then there’s the whole Coldplay thing. But I’m not a member of the Coldplay Haters Club so I’m sharing this because it’s something the band should consider doing more of. And besides, I like this track more than this new song the band released a week later.

Yes. Marley. Yes, That Marley. This is one of Bob’s grandsons. Time and cultural changes and technology have all made for a different sounding Marley. “Lions” is sharply focused, message oriented music that is a mash-up of Reggae, Hip Hop, EDM and Rock. It is a more seamless blend that you might imagine.

I don’t know what I was expecting from this new song from these guys. But it wasn’t this. I am pretty good with this.

I can’t help myself. I am a sucker for this kind of female led super heavy fuzz rock. And I admit I was a little skeptical at first – that voice – I know – but it wasn’t long before I was having a full on Liz Phair flashback and the context cemented itself in my having-fun parts. I gave in. The hook is undeniable in an early 90’s indie rock fashion, and the guys whip up a buzz-saw backdrop that is continually changing (think The Jesus and Mary Chain).

BETWEEN THE BEATS:

MAKE GOOD: Metallica decided to share their Grammy rehearsal performance with everyone because, live Grammy screw up. This is pretty cool.

SXSW BONUS: Every year NPR curates a playlist of some of the artists performing at the annual South By Southwest Music festival. Here’s this years selection.

SOON: Coming to a Playlist near you as soon as I can get my greasy paws on some music.

ORIGIN STORIES: Want to know how I first found out about Shirley Manson of Garbage? Here she is (although not nearly enough) with her first band Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie.

DUELING OLDCHELLAS? Because last fall’s ridiculously stacked line-up for The Desert Trip made for one of the most successful rock festival’s ever, speculation about possible artists for another round has begun. Meanwhile, two of the 70’s most successful bands have announced their own Bi-coastal events.

THE CLASSIC: UNKLE – “Burn My Shadow” f. Ian Astbury

This is taken from the album War Stories, a 2007 release by the UK sound collective started by James Lavelle. This is an atmospheric monster of a song, with intense break downs and a fantastic vocal from The Cult’s lead singer.

