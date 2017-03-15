St. Patrick’s Day 2017 – The Best of Green

Green gets hosed. Kermit knows this. For 364 days out of the year green takes a back seat to blue, black, grey, and a host of other colors. But not on St. Patrick’s day. That’s the one day when Green reigns supreme. In honor of Green and St. Patrick’s Day, here’s the annual list of green things maybe worth the green in your wallet…

A Green Gingham Button Down

Break free from the blue and white shirt tyranny! Yes, plenty of us like having mostly light blue and white shirts in our closet. But green gingham is a great way to step outside (yet not too far outside) the box. Looks great with a navy or grey sportcoat, under sweaters, or with a solid knit tie.

Different in fabric and hue, but both are proof all the same that a green sportcoat can look real good. Picture both of these with jeans. Just fine, no? So if you’re a sportcoat addict and have the basics covered, why not add a green option to the lineup? Brooks Brothers option is a cotton/linen fabric that’s been woven in Italy, and available in their Fitzgerald fit. The Bonobos sportcoat is their excellent, unconstructed Italian wool option.

I’ve consumed more Bourbon, Canadian, Scotch, and Rum than I’d care to admit… but if I had to pick one thing to sip neat or on a rock or two for the rest of my life? This is it. Look, it’s not immensely different than plain ol’ Jameson (which is a bargain in and of itself), but for that extra money you get selected casks, maturation in three different woods, and a much rounder, less rigid version of Jameson. Unlike their other options, the Gold Reserve is partially aged in virgin oak. So it’s the first stuff to hit that wood, and the end result is a nice amount of mellowed out vanilla flavor. Hints of bread pudding spread with a small dab of stone fruit compote. I personally prefer it over their 12-year and 18-year options, Red Breast 12 or 15, Green or Yellow Spot, Knappogue Castle, Tyrconnell or Tyroconnell’s Sherry Cask, Teeling, Teeling Single Grain, and Teeling Revival. … right. I need a new hobby.

Spendy, but does go on sale now and again. And it seems like fewer and fewer retailers (at least so far this year) are making oxford cloth pants these days. Hard not to like that fabric on a warm spring or summer day.

Adds a nice shot of alternate color if you’re doing the all blue thing. Looks plenty fine with a medium grey suit + light blue shirt too. Pictured above is an Italian linen pocket square via J. Crew (that’s now sold out), but TheTieBar has you covered for cheap.

It’s been said before, but it can be said again. If you’re style risk averse, but still get the itch to try something new? Go green. Not Kermit the Frog green. Forest green. Just like these loafers. They’re different, but don’t beg for attention. They’re really not that far away from brown. Sockless with a summer suit, or with lightweight chinos and a fitted polo? Why not?

Two classic field jackets from very different sources. Gustin makes their stuff in the USA and usually it’s quite the wait to get something. Not so here, since this is taken from their “stock” section on their website. Head on over to threads to get some impressions of the waxed version of this field jacket, if you’d like more info. Meanwhile, the J. Crew option is “imported” and currently on sale. Not final sale though, so it’s got that goin’ for it. Which is nice.

The Ten Dollar Bill – $10.00

Man I love the ten. Whatever happened to the good ol’ sawbuck? Of course it’s still in wide circulation, but ever since ATMs started cranking out nothing but $20 bills, it feels like the $10 has taken a back seat. Too bad too, since it’s perfect for most smaller purchases when cash might be more convenient to use. Buying a $2.00 cup of coffee with a $20 feels like bringing a bazooka to a knife fight. Alex baby, I miss you. Come home.

Great tension to the PVD coated rings. Thick webbing. Great shade of green up against those red strips with the black base. Very 007. Shown here (and at the top of the post) on what was thought to be the extinct Seiko SNZJ. But perhaps you can still get your hands on a couple that are left? Big thanks to Brandon E. who sent in the tip on these making a bit of a (small) comeback? Be warned though… they’re not being fulfilled by Amazon. More info on the SNZJ can be found here.

More permanent and durable than a disposable fountain pen , yet nowhere near the cost of some fancy-pants fountain pens. Plastic body. Metal clip. Nice nib that writes well, and a window that lets you know how much ink is left. Lightweight too. A fantastic every-day-carry pen. Available in medium, fine, and extra fine nib options. These are the preferred writing instrument around the Dappered offices, by far.

This has to be hitting the clearance section at some point, no? If you like the heritage sportswear look, but hate the full/baggy fits a lot of that stuff can suffer from? Then this might be a real find for you. Their true, tailored (but not skinny) fit. Totally unlined back. British tweed. Leather buttons. The real deal. Size shown is a 40R.

Made in the USA from 20 oz canvas, beefy cotton webbing, and leather accents. At 2700+ cubic inches, it’s got enough space for a weekend away, yet still fits most carry-on requirements. Perfect shade of green, with the leather and cotton webbing contrast looking extra sharp. Shades of a vintage sports car with this color combo. A favorite.

Another sportcoat, but this one in super breezy Italian linen. Havana fit is a bit more generous than their other fits, but still slim. Patch pockets on the lower half. Functioning sleeve buttons can be a pain to tailor, but at least it ships and returns for free. Would look dynamite with white, lightweight chinos, and a pale blue dress shirt.

Made in the USA. A total classic. Most guys will favor the navy or tan options, but the Otter Green, while more casual, has been a companion to many. Tough to find on sale, unless you catch a site wide code or something at Brooks Brothers? But they’ve been excluded as of late.

A true 4-season sweater. Thin but strong thanks to the 100% merino wool construction. Comes in lots of colors, but the deep dark green is versatile and just different enough.

Sure it’s their bands that are green (the dials are black), but one glance and you know these things are built for the outdoors. Powered by light, plenty of looks and water resistant to 100m. Checks all the boxes for a field watch. Chrono is 41mm while the standard field watch is 37mm in diameter.

Cheap, and tough to screw up since the base materials are going to be relatively inexpensive. Great to wear with jeans now, and shorts once it heats up.

Dirt cheap. True slim fit. Bright, but leans to the cooler end of the spectrum instead of the warmer end.

Boat shoe/camp moc luxury. Those are something. Just different enough, and might even manage to turn the heads of those who otherwise aren’t huge fans of boat shoes. Traditional rawhide lacing, hand-sewn, and available in four different shades of Horween Chrompak leather. And boy is that stuff packed with the best formulas Horween can come up with. It’s noticeable when you touch it, but not greasy or anything. Anchored by a “Weron Nicotine Outsole.” Part of the AE collection that’s made in the Dominican Republic.

An OC…DB… dinner jacket? Good gracious. Approximately 13% of the population could pull this look off. Pretty sure I’m not in said population, BUT, it could look damn dashing on some of you fellas. The Double Breasted look is tough to pull off, but knocking off the traditional, top pair of buttons (around the nipples) does help quite a bit.

Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day, and remember, Guinness trumps lite beer that’s been greened up with food coloring every single time.