Style Scenario: Spring Temptation – Suited Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The week before last we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for spring of 2017. From that post we created both casual and middle ground looks. Now were combining several of the spring temptation picks to create a well curated “suited up” look that should still keep you cool in the warmer months.

The Suit: J.C.F. Slub Linen Jacket & Matching Pant in Saltwater Grey – $249. The jacket of this suit can easily be worn with jeans, so you get more bang for your buck. But worn with the matching pants, you can create a really spruced up look. Might not be black tie worthy, but it can definitely work for nicer occasions. And speaking of ties, you know how we roll around here. Suggesting a pocket square (see below) rather than tie, but if you prefer a tie, a solid navy would do just fine.

The Shirt: B.R. Grant-Fit Dobby Stripe Non-Iron Shirt – $79.50. Was not part of the Spring Temptation roundup. Non-iron for easy care, with a small double “warm violet” stripe to add some simple pattern and color. Subdued enough that it can be worn with many an outfit, and will look good with all those blues, greys, and browns most guys tend to lean towards. Almost always on sale.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Cotton Solid in White/Navy – $10. White with a tipped border in navy provides some nice contrast and breaks up the grey of the suit. It’s also a good replacement for a tie, seeing as this attire will likely be worn during temps where the last thing you want is your neck bundled up.

The Belt: Cole Haan Flat Stitched Dress Belt – $19.97. Sold through Nordstrom Rack, and not available in sizes under 36″. For more options, refer to “The Six Belts Every Well Dressed Guy Needs” infographic.

The Watch: Timex Fairfield Chronograph – $76 w/ VIP20 ($95). We used it before in a casual outfit, and this just goes to show that this watch can work in a dressier situation as well.

The Shoes: Suitsupply Made in Italy Green Suede Loafers – $249. Boy are these lookers, and they can definitely work in a more dressed down situation (think blazer or fitted polo with dark denim or linen trousers). A very versatile shade of green to be worn year round as weather permits. Color, without getting weird.

The Weekender: Everlane Dipped Weekender – $115. Perhaps this suited up ensemble is for a friend’s wedding that requires a short road-trip weekend away. If so, the Everlane Dipped weekender should help you carry all the necessities you need for a quick trip.