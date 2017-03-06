Spring Temptation: New Affordable Men’s Style Arrivals for 2017

Spring 2017 – The Best Looking New Arrivals in Men’s Style

Those piles of parking lot snow are starting to whither. Winter clearance events for retail are coming to an end. That means new, warm-weather arrivals are starting to show up in store, and online. Spring 2017 seems to lean more classic than last year, with a bit more pattern than other years. Sure there’s some flash here and there, but (and this can change) it feels like it’s a back to basics kinda season from the major retailers. And there’s not a darn thing wrong with that. Know that for many of these items, prices are sure to come down with sales & promos once the snow starts to melt. Now, let’s start to thaw out…

An investment, but man oh man does Suitsupply do it right. Patch pockets keep it casual. As does the not terribly tight fit. (If you’re broader? The Havana might actually fit you.) Functioning sleeve cuff buttons can be a pain, but it’s Suitsupply, so they ship and return for free.

Inexpensive, comfortable, and ships and returns free since it’s a Nordstrom product. One of their younger leaning house brands. Made from nubuck leather (so, suede with a buzz cut). A nice way to do the summer buck thing without diving fully into white shoes.

They’re back. All Italian cotton. Crisp without being stiff. A shade of blue that’s interesting but doesn’t shout. Unlined. Walks the line between dressed up and dressed down perfectly.

Hey now. Not bad. The hugely popular, dead simple Timex “Fairfield” watch just got a chronograph big brother. Still simple, but if you like those sub dials? Then this should be a great option. Partially perforated strap is a nice, airy/spring-like touch too. Also available in a black on black ion-plated version for five bucks more, or, a striped nylon strap for $85.

Old Navy is making Oxford Cloth pants this season? Excellent. Got a GAP inc card? That price will drop to $26.96 with the THANKYOU code (cardmembers get 40% off instead of 30% off).

Made in Portugal from super soft suede. Four colors to pick from. Traditional, nubby grip meant to make working the pedals easier. Ships and returns for free.

Well made and reasonably priced. Not enormous, but not super tiny either. Note that these don’t come with a detachable shoulder strap. The handles are long enough that the intent is that if you wanted to, you could sling it over your shoulder that way.

It’s back! Or… “they’re” back. Sold as suit separates, the linen jacket does just fine (as shown above) on its own as a sportcoat. Or, pair em’ up for a relaxed, but not too relaxed spring/summer suit.

92% cotton with a whopping 8% elastane worked in for what has to feel like maximum stretch. Just three colors to pick from for now, and haven’t been hands on with these yet, but they have massive potential.

Hey now. Those are getting a lot of things right. Big fan of grey suede (pretty sure most of you guys know that) due to it’s versatility and clean looks. And those cognac leather accents? Nice work out of the design team there. Fingers crossed that these are made in Portugal like their other “premium quality” shoes.

A new, warm weather, unconstructed sportcoat from the people at J. Crew. And they know what they’re doing in that category. Not the hugely popular linen/cotton sportcoats, but instead an almost all cotton fabric with lycra woven in for stretch.

It’s been said before, but it can be said again. If you’re style risk averse, but still get the itch to try something new? Go green. Not Kermit the Frog green. Forest green. Just like these loafers. They’re different, but don’t beg for attention. They’re really not that far away from brown. Sockless with a summer suit, or, with lightweight chinos and a fitted polo? Why not?

Was really hoping this thing would show up in time for the Spring Temptation post, but alas… it hasn’t. Already mentioned in the most recent monthly most wanted. Sapphire coated crystal. Quartz of course, but at least it’s a Miyota. 42.5mm diameter with a 22mm lug width. Pretty darn sharp looking.

Their icy, smooth as silk, cotton polos now in a slimmer fit option? Excellent. More color here, but not wild/crazy colors. Everything is a bit muted looking.

Often goes on sale. Wish these things came in more than just one color. Oxford cloth, garment dyed, and in their true slim but not excruciatingly skinny (as long as you’re truly a slim fella) 770 fit.

Up there in price for sure, but Bonobos knows what they’re doing when it comes to minimally lined, lightweight, wear it in everything from 10 degrees to 110 degrees sportcoats. The light blue option is mainly wool and from the “Jetsetter” series. The Windowpane is a 55% linen / 45% wool blend and only comes in their true-slim (with a shorter tail too) slim-fit. So, know that before purchase.

Not a big slip-on sneaker guy myself (they can look a bit sloppy, sometimes) but these seem to be all kinds of right. Suede uppers with an embossed checkerboard pattern on the grey parts. Nice work.

Forever. Always. Sorry haters.

Half lined. Cotton seersucker to keep you cool. Their trim, but not skinny “Regent” fit. Five bills is no small asking price for a seersucker suit (read: a suit you might wear a few times a year) but if you’re the suited type? And you catch a sale? It’ll hold up better, much better, than the cheaper competition.

Expensive since it’s Bonobos, but they really do know their fits. Lots of colors to pick from, a noticeably lighter/more airy weight to the crisp cotton, and a bit of added stretch for comfort.

Half canvas, a lighter hop-sack style wool fabric, and Spier & Mackay’s lower than you’d think price point. As always, prices on their site are listed in CAD since they ship from Canada.

Made in Italy with a Blake Stitch construction. Simple cap toe. Would look great paired with a light grey wool suit at a spring or summer wedding. Ships and returns for free.

Rave reviews on these pants. Listed as 99% cotton, 1% elastane, but people are loudly singing the praises of the comfort and flexibility of these things. 5 pocket design. 5 shades to pick from.

From the mainline Lands’ End collection, but their tailored fit jackets and pants have quite a strong following. Plus they’re really pushing the “lightweight” term in the descriptions of these things. Barely lined, and what lining there is sure appears to be chambray. Also available in navy. Code and pin above are good for 30% off regular priced items. Shown above in their tailored fit.

Spendy, but the fabric is from the famed Italian Mill Lanificio di Tollegno (known for their suiting fabrics more than anything). Now… if they could just make these in their true SLIM fit? Then we’d be in business.

Wool gets a bad rap when it comes to warm weather use. And for honestly no good reason. These aren’t thick, woolly or flannel pants. They’re ultra fine dress trousers. Why not wear them with a crisp button down and a breezy sportcoat? They’ll look pretty dressed up, but, they’ll regulate your temperature far better than cotton.

Pattern, but muted instead of super-high contrast. A very trim fit overall. Should come down in price thanks to codes and promos. The one issue? It’s an all linen shell (super breathable and light!) with a full lining. That full lining mitigates quite a bit (most? all?) of the advantages of linen. Still, could look and wear great depending on your location.

All aboard. I believe that’s what they’d call “railroad” stripes. Think the overalls worn by hardworking railroad employees of previous industrial generations. Cotton. Rib knit hem.

Not as wide as you’d think. More of a dress belt width, but super casual.

Has to come down in price at some point. Fingers crossed it hits the sale section eventually? The BrooksCool fabric really is something. Performance, but this blazer is still all wool. Crease resistant too. Big fan of the mother of pearl buttons. A nice mid-point between the classic (and loud) brass/gold buttons, and the sometimes too subtle brown nut option.

Blake constructed so the sole is slim. A rounded but still aerodynamic toe. The vamp comes up farther than a clunky camp-style loafer. So, they’re slim, they’re sleek, and they’re perfect for the warm weather ahead. Made in Portugal.

One of the best pieces of outerwear Banana Republic has produced in a good long while. And that’s saying something, being that BR is always good for a nice trench or two each year. Wool body. Good fit that slips easily over a suit or sportcoat without being enormous. Full review here. Has to go on sale at some point.

As inexpensive as a decent fitting, off the rack summer suit is gonna get. Pucker of the seersucker should help keep you cool. Looks like the jacket might be fully lined though?

This is from their younger leaning “Canvas” line… so if past is prologue, expect the price to start falling on this thing as the months roll on. Suede handles and bottom.

Not currently on sale, but destined to be so. A slim, linen blend pant good for the lean and mean guys looking to keep cool in the heat. If you’ve got some bulk on you? Hang tight. GAP always releases some straight fit linen blend pants as we start inching up towards summer.

WARNING. RISK AHEAD. I know, I know. Pretty high-fashion. But… it’s the four button (instead of the standard 6 button front) and the shawl collar that make this thing more wearable than your standard yacht-club double breasted blazer. Plus that Italian wool/linen fabric looks all kinds of right and lightweight.

Already mentioned in March’s most wanted, but worth repeating. Perfect shade of grey for spring and summer. Half canvas, Australian Merino wool, and easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons.

Doesn’t have the stretch that the Bonobos option has, but, these are half the price. The difference between these and standard chinos is tangible. Noticeably lighter in weight and nice and breezy. Very comfortable even in the dead of summer. Three fits to pick from. Driggs = true slim (14″ leg opening), Sutton = slim straight (15.5″ leg opening), Bleecker = straight (16.5″ leg opening). Shown above in a light blue that isn’t available quite yet. Maybe it’ll show up later on down the line?

They’re doing a bunch of these things, so, if the colors available for pre-order aren’t your taste? Just wait. They’ll make more. Thus the Gustin model. Do know that you’re gonna have to wait a while (it’s a pre-order afterall) for delivery. Even basics can be done with real intention.

All poly, but it looks like they got it right all the same. Traditional khaki color, or, a more modern/versatile navy. Button in/out insulator provides extra warmth on the unexpectedly cool days.

Again, said it before in other posts, gonna say it again here. Crepe is everywhere this year. Would have rather these have come in a standard slim-sole, leather or rubber or whatever, but there is something about that texture. Plus, they’re squishy and comfortable. They will pick up dirt and pet hair like crazy though. Goodyear welted.

Hmmm. Don’t wanna get the hopes too high here (since it’s a $50 blazer) but the description says it’s just partially lined, the 55% linen / 45% cotton blend should be nice and breezy, and the patch pockets and light heather grey body would look terrific on a warm spring or summer day. Really hoping the tail isn’t chopped and the sleeve buttons are non-functioning.

Got a tip on a new arrival worth examining in person? Send those in here.