Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2017

Consider these to be power rankings. Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Half canvas, Australian Merino wool, and easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons. And the price? Quite nice at full retail, and if you can hang tight for a sale (or, buy in bulk) you can get one of these things for less. Light grey looks great year round, but a light grey suit in spring and in early summer? Nails. As always, prices on the Spier and Mackay site are listed in Canadian dollars, so, the price will wiggle a bit for those in the US depending on the current exchange rate.

A preppy critter belt with a critter on it that’s not as cute as other preppy critter belts. Nicely affordable. “He’s licking his lips, he’s ready to win. On the hunt tonight for love at first sting.”

Out of most of our price ranges for now… BUT… they just hit the sale section. So sit tight, and if these are something you’d like to see on your feet? Be prepared for the next extra 30% – 40% off sale items code to hit. Right now it’s just 20% off sale items, but that deal ends tomorrow night. So if we’re lucky, and an extra 40% off code comes up, they’ll drop to under $350 (no, I don’t know if that’ll happen, but fingers are crossed.) Still a big time investment, but not a bad price for Aldens. Fit seems to be about a half size large.

J. Crew hit a home run last year with their lightweight, unstructured, super breathable yet not wimpy feeling cotton/linen sportcoats. And one of the more versatile shades is the “Deep Water” light-ish blue option shown above. Totally wearable now with jeans, and will be leaned on quite a bit come warmer weather as well. Here’s three examples of outfits you can assemble around this particular sportcoat. Currently excluded from the 20% off code that they’re running. Drat.

Who? Can’t say the brand is familiar, but I haven’t seen a dressy chronograph (that can still be worn dressed down) that looks that good in a good long while. Sapphire coated crystal. Quartz of course, but at least it’s a Miyota. 42.5mm diameter with a 22mm lug width. Pretty darn sharp looking.

Gorgeous but still kinda fun/can be worn somewhat casually. Also turns out that 20% of proceeds will go to the non-profit group The Roots of Music. Hope you all had a fine Mardi Gras yesterday. Awwwwwwww yeeeeah.

