Style Scenario: Spring Temptation – On the Casual Side (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Last week we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for spring of 2017. With that in mind, here’s a way to create a casual leaning ensemble out of those spring offerings. Wear this for a casual date, happy hour with friends, or just strutting your stuff down the street. Note: shoes in featured photo at top are these Sperry Boat Shoes instead of the new H&M suede sneakers.

The Polo: UNIQLO Dry-Fabric Button Down Collar Polo in White – $19.90. Sunshine and warmer temps means sweating more. Quick dry fabrics can aid in keeping you cool and helping that sweat evaporate faster. And you just can’t beat the price on these polos.

The Pants: Bonobos Stretch Summer Weight Chino in Fern Green – $98. A transitional color that will even look good come early fall with navy and burgundy hues. For now though, these are lightweight with a bit of stretch. Perfect for the upcoming warm months. A bit spendy, so if you want something cheaper, give the J. Crew Factory light-weight chinos a shot.

The Belt: J. Crew Braided Web + Leather Belt – $39.50. Braided cotton with leather accents, which makes for a pretty near perfect casual warm weather belt. Made in the USA.

The Jacket: GAP Stripe Harrington Jacket – $89.95. 100% cotton, straight fit. Kind of has the look of a baseball jacket. Should be a good layer to have for those warm days that can suddenly cool down with the setting sun.

The Watch: Timex Fairfield Chronograph – $95. The chronograph big brother to the hugely popular, dead simple Timex “Fairfield” watch. Still simple, but if you like those sub dials? Then this should be a great option. Partially perforated strap is a nice, airy/spring-like touch too.

The Sneakers: H&M “Premium Quality” Grey Suede Sneakers – $59.99. A nice, casual yet put together sneaker from H&M. Grey suede with cognac leather accents. Not bad. Word from you guys is that they are, in fact, made in Portugal, and solid quality too. If the sneakers are too casual for your taste, give the J. Crew Crepe Sole Suede Chukkas a try.

The Sunglasses: Steve Madden Modified Oval Aviator Sunglasses in Gunmetal – $19.97. Not included in the Spring Temptation post, but with the days getting longer, sunglasses are a must. Sold via Nordstrom Rack, but not all that expensive to begin with. Average size at 55mm. Could be a good beater pair to have around.