Style Scenario: Spring Temptation – Finding the Middle Ground

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Last week we brought you a round up of the best in new affordable men’s style arrivals for spring of 2017. So far we’ve put together a casual look utilizing the picks, but sometimes you need to dress a little nicer, without taking it to the nines. Here’s a look that falls in-between getting a pint with your buds, and attending that church wedding. A good white collar look.

The Blazer: Brooks Brothers Regent Fit BrooksCool Blazer – $498. Yowza. Five bills for a blazer. But, clothing from Brooks Brothers is investment clothing. And a sale at some point has to bring the price down on this thing. Made to perform in warm months, it should help keep you cool while keeping creasing to a minimum. Italian wool.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $39.90 ($69.50). Not a spring temptation, but always a solid deal. 100% Smartcare cotton to keep your look wrinkle free. Trim-fit to keep things looking tailored when you’re not wearing your blazer.

The Pants: Banana Republic Slim Linen-Blend Trouser – $89.50. Not currently on sale, but destined to be so. A slim, linen blend pant good for the lean and mean guys looking to keep cool in the heat. If you’ve got some bulk on your lower half hang tight, GAP usually releases straight fit linen blend pants towards summer.

The Belt: Merona Cognac Belt – $14.99. Since we’ve gone high on most everything else, we’ll give your wallet a break and get a bit more affordable on the belt. Like, a lot more affordable. Not included in the original Spring Temptations post, but it’s simple, and should do well with a jacket and linen trousers.

The Watch: Leonard & Church “Barclay” Chronograph – $185. Got the brain hurt because we’re mixing leathers? Don’t sweat it. This keeps it all from getting too matchy-matchy. A sharp looking watch for when you’re stepping it up.

The Overcoat: UNIQLO Mac – $129.90. Would have preferred the BR Wool Mac here, but seems like that thing sold out in heartbeat. Hopefully we’ll see a restock in the not to distant future? Meanwhile, UNIQLO is offering their Mac at a much friendlier price. Only a couple reviews thus far, but both are 5 star.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin “Abe” Penny Loafer – $195. Blake constructed so the sole is slim. A rounded but still aerodynamic toe. The vamp comes up farther than a clunky camp-style loafer. So, they’re slim, they’re sleek, and they’re perfect for the warm weather ahead. Made in Portugal.