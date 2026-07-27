Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J Crew Extra 60% off, Spier Sportcoats Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Shown above: J. Crew 8″ Classic chambray short in stripe – $35.19 FINAL w/ SALETIME ($98)

Summer clearance season is really heating up. No returns or exchanges on any of this stuff as it’s all carrying a FINAL sale tag.

And now some more casual stuff. It’s a mix of out-of-season (fall/winter) and in-season (spring summer). Still all final sale though.

No code needed. And it’s applying to all the fits (slim, athletic, straight) of their new 4.0 Tech chinos. Full review here. Huge fan.

Sometimes these Spier “select” item events can feel like they’ve stocked it up with nothing but leftovers. That’s not the case this time. Lots of wheelhouse/foundational stuff, including their flagship navy wool hopsack blazer (which we also have featured in our essentials shop).

Note: Shipping estimates are for September. And be aware that these still might sell as fast as they used to, even though Worn & Wound acquired them with the specific intent of creating a better customer experience, while also allowing the founders to continue designing/leading the way creatively.

Lorier is back, now owned by Worn & Wound, and they’re re-launching with reissues of their four most popular models. Each now carries a sapphire crystal (and sapphire bezel where applicable). They’ve also made a few other design tweaks/updates as they’ve been known to do on occasion. Highlight has to be the Neptune. 39mm case width. 10.3mm case thickness + 1.1mm dome crystal. Drilled lugs for easier strap swaps. Movement is Miyota’s 9039 automatic. Hard not to absolutely love its vintage yet timeless look.

BR’s turning up the dial for the extra discount on their clearance section. Issue is it’s a mix of regular sale and final sale. Final sale stuff can’t be returned or exchanged. What’s frustrating is that some of their suit separates are included (huzzah!) but often either the jacket is final sale, or the trousers is final sale. Yet the other piece sometimes is regular sale. That’s… weird. So you may be stuck with the pants or the jacket, and end up with half a suit??

Also worth a mention: