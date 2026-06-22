Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Factory 60% off, Last day for Nordy Extra 25%, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Billed as a 50% off + additional 20% off sale, but a reminder that that’s not 70% off, as the additional 20% comes off the marked down price. So it’s 100x.5= 50x.8 = 40. Still. Pretty good for BR Factory, outside of their flash-sale events or another select category special.

Not a bad day if you’re a fan of the more-affordable GAP inc. brands. The new Tech Ultimate 4.0 Chino pants really are pretty great. They’re reminiscent of Banana Republic’s Core Temp chinos (lightweight mostly cotton fabric with some performance blended in). But they’re significantly cheaper AND they come in three different fit templates (BR’s core temps only come in slim).

Meanwhile, in other pants news… J. Crew’s tech pants are 50% off. These aren’t as airy as the Old Navy Tech 4.0. So if you want something more substantial, these may be for you. Size shown is a 32×30 straight fit on 5’10″/180. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Five classic colors to pick from.

In terms of the sale… it’s not the best. Tons of exclusions, and lots of items are nowhere near the ceiling (“up to 50% off”). But their tech pants are worth a call out as they’re substantially discounted and not excluded from the ADDTOBAG code.

Full original picks are here. A few new picks above. Last day for this. A reminder that this is Nordstrom. NOT their off-price chain Nordstrom Rack. Which means two things:

Better selection (as the items are still at Nordstrom and haven’t been dispatched to Nordstrom Rack yet). Free shipping and free returns (Nordy Rack = free shipping at $89, and sometimes their “Clear the Rack” events are final sale).

We will, of course, have men’s-style (or at least men’s style adjacent) picks when their sale launches.

Also worth a mention: