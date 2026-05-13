Most Wanted Affordable Style – May 2026

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Mainline Banana Republic. Not their step down (but still stylish) BR Factory brand. You get better fabrics at Banana Republic mainline, and that’s the case here: 55% linen, 45% extra-fine Merino wool. So you get the summery texture of linen, + the breathability and strength of extra fine merino wool. Just half lined in the back for extra ventilation. It could be a very long, very hot summer ahead of us. And if you gotta be in a suit for it, this may be the one. Especially as each piece could easily be worn with other items to maximize your investment.

Summery cotton-linen dress shirts to go with that suit. Same concept. You get some of the texture of linen, yet there’s a strong base there to hold it all together/keep it from feeling papery & looking too casual. Not sure why these shirts and the suit separates happen to be discounted, but, we’ll take it.

Now in black. 1000D ballistic nylon, lots of pockets, padded laptop sleeve, and casual – smart-casual style. Full review here, albeit in olive.

Mini review here. Holy smokes wristwatch prices have jumped. Putting together the Watches for Dads and Grads list was an eye opener. Lots of models have significantly gone up in price compared to 2025, while others just aren’t available at all. So this Citizen Promaster dropping back to the mid $200s is a nice change of pace. 41mm diameter, but oddly enough wears a hair smaller than that, even with the 22mm lugs. Thickness is a beefy 13.7mm, but that’s not uncommon for a tool/dive watch. Automatic movement, brushed 3-link bracelet, and a much appreciated on-the-fly micro extender.

Earned a 4.5/5 from our shoe expert. Made in Portugal with really nice materials. Leather lined, and the Lactae Hevea rubber outsoles from France are super comfortable. Now on sale in the wheelhouse “canyon” brown suede, which should go with just about everything casual to smart casual. Sizing seems true. Ships/returns for free via Huckberry.

Not final sale yet. Select colors/patterns are getting a discount double dip thanks to the additional 30% off code STOCKUP30. Still not cheap, but they do ship/return for free.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.