Win it: The Citizen Promaster Automatic Divers 200m

***Enter Here to Win*** the gently used (only for photos) Citizen Promaster Automatic Dive Watch we bought for review. Entry is a simple email and name form, we don’t sell your info, and we won’t even auto-add you to our own email list. Deadline for entry is 11:59pm ET on Thursday March 19th 2026. One entry per person. Winner will be notified by email. Once we get necessary info, we’ll send the winner the watch. Good luck!

Details:

41mm diameter but oddly enough wears a hair smaller than that, even with the 22mm lugs.

Thickness is a beefy 13.7mm, but that’s not uncommon for a tool/dive watch.

Automatic movement, brushed 3-link bracelet, and a much appreciated on-the-fly micro extender .

. Day & Date window at 3 o’clock. Screw down crown.

Crystal is mineral instead of sapphire, and while the bezel isn’t as tight and snappy as some may like, it certainly gets the job done well while looking retro/almost like the old Seiko 007’s bezel.

No quick-release bracelet or lug holes, so changing out the bracelet for a strap will require a spring-bar tool.

41mm diameter wears a hair smaller…

But it is a substantial, 13.7mm thick.

On-the-fly ratcheting micro-extender is a huge bonus.

Bottom line: Citizen’s Promaster Automatic Diver may now be out of production(?)… and that’s a shame. Because it feels solid, has a diameter which isn’t dinner-plate wide, and still has enough presence to look like a “baby” Planet Ocean. Y’know, before Omega hyper stylized the P.O. with their latest, quite-flashy edition.

Dear Citizen: Please bring these back. Throw some quick release spring bars on the bracelet, maybe slim down the thickness a little, and you’d have a 5/5 tool watch on your hands… as well as wrapped around plenty of wrists.

As Dappered never keeps press samples from brands, we’ll often purchase goods out of our own pocket for testing / writing reviews. Being that we’re a small operation and don’t have a ton of space, occasionally we’ll give away those only-used-in-photos “things” which have quietly piled up. Consider these occasional giveaways as a true, genuine thank you for your readership. Without reading, sending in style tips, and word of mouth, Dappered wouldn’t exist. We appreciate you.