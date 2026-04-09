USA Crafted Oxford Shirts, USA Crafted Oxford Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Brooks Brothers has been running a Friends and Family sale for a little while now, but only recently have they bumped their offer up to 32.5% off for their rewards club members. Deal is billed as 25% off + additional 10% off for members, but as that additional 10% off comes once the 25% off is marked down, you end up with 32.5% off full MSRP. Some exclusions apply (Rancourt, Shinola, etc.) Prices above reflect that additional 10% off members discount.

Carfia is one of those seemingly sold-only-on-Amazon brands. And their sunglasses feel really good. Can’t say that for most other Amazon-only brands, which often disappoint. These have smooth acetate frames, quality feeling hinges, & polarized lenses. Prices on Amazon sourced sunglasses have skyrocketed in the last couple of years. So for ~$30, these are a worthy deal.

Yes the Caravelle Sea Hunter recently went on sale at Macy’s for 45% off… but that felt like a black swan event. 25% off is still really solid, especially direct through Bulova, who offers free shipping, free returns, and free bracelet re-sizing before it leaves their warehouse.

Bottom line: This thing is legit. 39mm doesn’t wear too small at all thanks to the 20mm bracelet, which doesn’t aggressively taper. Bezel feels great. Styling is terrific. It’s a diver/sports watch, but it’s subdued enough that you could totally wear it with a suit. The bracelet’s quick release pins are extra nice, so swapping out the bracelet for a NATO or leather strap will be super easy. And while there’s no on-the-fly micro adjust, it does come with a half link on the bracelet, as well as 3 micro-adjust pin-holes in the clasp.

Full picks for their currently running Anniversary Sale can be found here. Sale should run through the end of the month. A reminder that this is but one of two sales they run every year where they actually offer solid discounts on some of their “icons” styles (Strand, Park Ave.) Next shot would be the Rediscover America sale in October.

Obligatory reminder that this is not mainline Nordstrom. Instead, this is their off-price outlet-styled chain, where unsold inventory gets nice price reductions. But free shipping only kicks in once you hit $89 at The Rack. And returns will set you back a pre-paid label, unless you can get the item(s) in question over to a physical brick and mortar Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location.

Also worth a mention: