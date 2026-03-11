ICYMI: 25% off the Caravelle Sea Hunter Automatic 39mm Dive Watch

In case you missed it because it was buried within a (self indulgent?) why don’t we all just stay home and dress in fancy sweats and read a book “style” scenario…

Bulova has put their bestselling vintage-inspired dive watch on sale, and there’s some no-charge cherries on top to boot.

Sweet spot 39mm diameter, automatic movement from Miyota, and oozing with heritage-style charm. The bracelet’s quick-release spring bars are a huge plus, as this thing was born (or reborn, as it’s a reissue of a 1960s style) to be swapped between the 3-link bracelet and NATOs of all colors and stripes.

Eat your heart out, Omega Seamaster 300

No wonder these things sold like mad after they debuted this past fall.

So who or what is “Caravelle” ? They are/were/are again Bulova’s step-down, more affordable line. Like Pulsar is to Seiko. Yet the Sea Hunter, specifically, is pulled from the Caravelle back catalog. And boy does it have the goods in terms of styling. See Worn & Wound’s full review here, which includes a bit of history on the brand.

One final thing worth noting is the thickness. At 14.1mm thick, the Sea Hunter has some beef to it. So despite that very reasonable/on-trend/moderately sized 39mm diameter, it should still have some presence.

Free shipping, free returns, free bracelet sizing (!) before it leaves the warehouse, AND it’s 25% off, all direct through Bulova. So you get peace of mind there.

25% off at Bulova expires tonight, Wednesday 3/11/26.

Got one on the way for an in-person look. So, stand by for that.

That’s all.

Carry on.