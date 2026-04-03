Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale 2026 – Top 10 Picks

Allen Edmonds turns 104 years “young” this year. 104! And each year they celebrate their birthday with one of their biggest sales they run. Even most of their usually excluded “Icons” go on sale for this one. But some styles are getting bigger/better discounts than others, while some models aren’t marked down at all. Here’s one take at a top 10.

Pricing note: Like just about everyone, Allen Edmonds has noticeably increased their prices, one can assume to keep up with rising input costs. Some examples:

Just because most of their shoes are handcrafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, doesn’t mean they aren’t importing pieces and parts to make them… such as the “fine European calfskin” many of their shoes are made out of.

Okay, enough with that. Let’s start the countdown!

#1 with a bullet. Getting an unusually significant discount ($151!) this year. Much better than recent years past.

The Strand is the legendary, bit-of-flash dress shoe from Allen Edmonds. They’re often excluded from other sales, but the Anniversary Sale (and the rediscover America Sale in the fall) is usually when you get them for a discount. Available in Mahogany (in person review here), Walnut, Dark Chili, or Black.

A little quieter than the Stand, but still professional with personality. They’re well under $300, they’re crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, and the style is timeless. The Dainite sole is largely un-noticeable. It’s not some big toothy, lug sole. Not at all. They look just fine with a suit. Perfect even. And with the weather as unpredictable as ever, plus a lot of us looking for maximum versatility (read: wearable in all seasons and most conditions), then Dainite sole is the way to go.

Same shoe, just with leather soles. For those who aren’t on and have no desire to get on Team Dainite. Often on sale in other, smaller events throughout the year, but $269 for first quality (not Factory 2nds), crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, ships free/returns for free dress shoes is something pretty darn good here in this day and age. Made in a bunch of colors, but the deep dark brownish-reddish Mahogany is gonna be tough to beat.

A warm weather, constructed-for-comfort, loafer that’s still crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Their “Verse” Collection uses supple uppers, flexible and lightweight rubber soles, and less structured linings for a more casual feel… while still looking very, very handsome.

Full review here. The bedrock of the Allen Edmonds business. Doesn’t get more timeless than that. They DO make the Park Avenue with a Dainite Rubber sole (for $20 more), but for some reason they’ve limited the color selection over there to just Black, Walnut, Dark Chili, and Coffee. No Espresso or Mahogany, which is shown above. Falls down to the middle of our top 10 because they’re $80 more than the nearly identical Fifth Avenues.

A remixed version of the just mentioned Park Avenue. The new Allen Edmonds Verse collection takes their classics, and makes them a little lighter, brighter, and extra flexible for warmer weather use. Less structured uppers for a slightly more relaxed feel. Rubber soles for flexibility. Goatskin linings. Goodyear split reverse welt construction. Available in four colors of calfskin and three colors of suede, of which “bitter chocolate” is shown above.

No one advocates for wearing chukka boots like this particular style website which you’re reading now. Weatherproof uppers. Dainite sole. Versatile enough to pair with both casual and smart casual wear, but those eyelets, as cool as they are, will keep them from being dressed up.

Not stumpy like a pair of casual penny loafers, and not overly sleek/elf-ish pointy. Just right. Solid black, chili, and a couple of “museum” marbled leather options, which are pretty fancy without going overboard.

Modern in their minimalism, classy in their quiet style. That’s the Carlyle. Hard not to love. Full review here. Available in black, dark chili, or walnut. Would love it if Allen Edmonds started offering this in Mahogany or Espresso.

Just be warned that like a Ferrari parked on the street, people will notice these shoes. In our world of frumpy crossover “SUVs” & white sneaker-sole “dress shoe” hybrids… something like this will stand out more than ever. But they’re more than just looks. They’re surprisingly useful. If you wanna de-stuff a sober dark navy or even charcoal suit, lose the necktie, put in a pocket square with some pattern, and wear some monks. If it’s hot out, go with a lighter colored gray or blue suit, a knit silk tie, and monks.

Gonna need those if you pick up a new pair of shoes or boots during this sale. Made in the USA. Won’t ship for free on their own since standard free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100 these days.

The Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale is set to run clear through 4/30. Know that after that, it could be a while before their “Icons” models go back on sale again. In the past their Icons collection have gone on significant sale usually during this Anniversary Sale in the Spring, and their Rediscover America Sale in October… and that’s about it.