Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Style Scenario: April Showers

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What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. Two tips for dressing well when the forecast calls for serious rain:

  1. Wear machine washable pants instead of dry-clean only suit pants or trousers (in case some of the slop splashes/splatters up on your legs).
  2. Favor weather resistant shoes or boots with a subtle rubber sole. 

The Raincoat: Cole Haan 3-in-1 Water Resistant Rain Coat – $142.99 ($338). Available in navy, black, or gray. Comes with a removable, quilted puffer. So you’re getting multiple jackets for a really nice price. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom.

The Sportcoat: Banana Republic Blue Linen Herringbone Sportcoat – $315 ($450). 100% linen with a butterfly lining in the back. That’s good news if the sun comes out and it starts to warm up. The More Affordable Option: BR Factory Linen Blend Sportcoat – $136

The Shirt: B.R. Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $63 ($90). Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be. The More Affordable Option: Target Goodfellow Performance Dress Shirt – $33 (Reviewed here)

The Pants: Bonobos Weekday Warriors – $79 ($119). Smart non-iron dress pants which are also machine washable.

The Umbrella: Totes “Gentleman’s” Wood Handle Umbrella – $36. A classic that provides good coverage but isn’t as large (or as obnoxious) as a monster golf umbrella. The hooked handle allows you to sling it over your arm/wrist when you need that hand to open a door or grab your phone.

The Watch: Orient Bambino 38 V7 – $235.17. Champagne colored dial with blue hands. A little more interesting than a standard silver dial dress watch. Reviewed here. The More Affordable Option: Citizen Dress Watch – $112.57 (Reviewed here)

The Socks: Darn Tough The Standard Merino Blend Socks – $25. Just the right amount of cushioning without getting bulky or thick. Made in the USA.

The Boots: Cole Haan Judson Grand Chelsea – $143 ($260). Multiple sources claim these are water resistant (see product details here). Just be sure before you go stomping around in a monsoon. Rubber sole and good cushioning are also pluses. On mega sale at Nordstrom, where they also ship/return for free.

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