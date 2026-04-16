Steal Alert: Bonobos 30% off most full price & sale items

Even though April weather can be mighty unpredictable, Bonobos is keeping stylish eyes on bright skies. But not directly. That’d be dangerous. And to get us in the warm weather mood, they’ve greased their own Retail-Crocodile-Mile with a nice sale. Afterall, 30% off is what they did for Black Friday last year.

Exclusions apply, such as Icon status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, the Jetsetter Wool Blazer, and Jetsetter Wool Dress Pants. INCLUDED would be their unconstructed hopsack wool blazers, the new 5 Pocket Chino 2.0, and a boatload of new arrivals. Also, the 30% off DOES work on sale items, but remember that anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Off we go with the picks.

The 30% off code is BNBS30, although it may auto-apply for a lot of us at checkout, and it’s set to run through Tuesday 4/21.

A new style for 2026 AND the icon colors (khaki, navy, graphite gray, and “congos” olive) are getting the 30% off. Same fabric as their new flagship 2.0 chino, only cut in a more casual but still versatile 5-pocket style.

Lightweight and unconstructed but not flimsy. Super comfortable and sharp enough to wear with a dress shirt, smooth trousers, and dress shoes. Self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Available in slim, standard, or athletic fit. Full review here, and you can see our Before/After tailoring post right here. You can also find examples of what to wear it with in our 1 Item 4 Outfits: The Versatile Gray Sportcoat feature. Shown above and at the very top of the post is a size 40R on 5’10″/180.

Spendy. But classy. For those who don’t love the idea of elastic waist bands. Side tabs clean up the look and then some.

Bring on short sleeve button down season. Here they’re made with noticeably more textured fabrics when compared to the bestselling poplin Rivieras. Linen, hemp, cotton blends, etc.

If you’re in love with the Bonobos fit but would like a spring/summer fling with something a little breezier and easier, then these are your pants. 98% cotton/2% elastane, in a lighter weight twill compared to their originals. Know that these have flap pockets on the backside instead of the usual welts.

Despite the high price, they’re still bestsellers. Slim or standard fit, lots of colors and patterns to pick from, and then there’s the fit(s) so many have come to depend on. Free shipping and returns doesn’t hurt either.

Interesting. A spring/summer version of their hugely popular knit Jetsetter blazers, only this time with a base of Italian linen. 53% linen / 47% cotton. Four colors/patterns. Fabric is from Maggia Mill in Italy. That blue windowpane could be fun for the warm weather ahead.

Sweater polos are one of those things that are easy to mess up by going overboard on the retro details. These are simple, clean, and interesting. Johnny collar, a bit of cable knit (but nothing overboard), and lots of colors and patterns. From bedrock basic, to funky and then some. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, lay flat to dry.

A good swimsuit is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart or get uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. Clearly, these aren’t cheap, but they come in a bunch of colors & patterns, a few different inseam lengths, and the interior boxer-brief style micro-perforated liner is comfortable.

Non-icon colors only. Icons like khaki and navy and whatnot are excluded. But there’s plenty of “limited” color options to still choose from. Pretty sure it’s okay to label these as the new flagship for Bonobos. The first iteration of the 2.0 had a bunch of polyester in the mix. They’ve ditched that, and instead juiced up the amount of stretch: 92% Cotton / 8% Spandex. Recently bought a couple pairs for myself and they’re the new go-to around the Dappered home offices. Comfortable, lots of flex, easy to machine wash/dry/etc.

Weekday Warrior Machine Washable Dress Pants – $83.30 ($119) non icon colors

Wait, I thought you said Weekday Warriors were excluded?

They are. Well, sort of. The flagship Icons colors like khaki/navy/charcoal are excluded.

But these look pretty normal too?

Yep. And they’re included in the sale. Sharp enough for work, that famous Bonobos fit, and machine washable/tumble dry.

A big time splurge, but if you like stretch denim and love the Bonobos fit, then these could be a new go-to. Four different fits. Five different washes, including the perfect dark-rinse shown above. 92% Cotton / 4% Elastomultiester / 4% Elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.

Full performance material with stretch and wicking and all that good stuff. Shirt gripping gel interior waist band keeps shirts tucked in. Can be worn for many, many things other than golfing, as they basically look like a nice, smart pair of pants. Three fits, tons of sizes.

Plenty of colors and patterns. The structure of a true sportcoat made with flexible and comfortable knit fabrics. One of their bestsellers. Not as droopy as a lot of other knit “swazers” from other brands. These do have real shape to them. Bottom line: if you want something less formal than a standard woven blazer, but still can dress up with a collared shirt, then these are those. Fabrics are either cotton, wool blend, or cotton blend.

The Bonobos 30% off w/ code BNBSFAM30 deal is set to run through 4/21/26.