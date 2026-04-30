Old Navy Half Off, Bonobos BOGO 50% off select, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Old Navy: 50% off just about everything
- Slim Fit Tech Ultimate 4.0 Chino Pants – $27.49 ($54.99)
- Straight Fit Tech Ultimate 4.0 Chino Pants – $27.49 ($54.99)
- Classic Fit Jersey Polos – $11.49 ($22.99) 7 colors
- Classic Fit Everyday Short Sleeve Shirts – $14.99 ($29.99) tons of colors/patterns
- Henley T-Shirts – $8.49 ($16.99) 8 colors
Usually about as good as it gets for Old Navy, outside of when they put random stuff on sale for 60% off. But this half off deal covers basically their entire site. Lots of basics, and those reintroduced cotton/nylon/spandex Tech 4.0 chinos are earning some really good reviews.
Bonobos: Buy One Get One 50% off Casual Shirts + Polos
- Indigo Chambray Floral Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt ($85) +
- Seersucker Blue Dot Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, $42.50 ($85) =
- = $127.50 for both / (averages to $63.75 per)
Well, it’s not as good as the 30% off they were just running. But at least it’s something. And yes they take the half off from the item of lesser value, in case you have two items at different price points in your cart.
Nodus: Prices go up May 1st
- Nodus Duality Automatic – $800
- o.o.s. in black, but they do have stock in blue
- Nodus Contrail GMT Automatic – $825
- In person review here
Not a sale but might as well be. Nodus is the latest brand to notify their customers that they’ll be raising their prices soon: “Effective May 1st at 12:00 PM PT, prices across our watch collections will increase by approximately 6-10%.”
Nordstrom: New markdowns added to their sale section
- Air Jordan 1 Low – $84 ($120)
- Nordstrom Milo Croc Embossed Leather Belt – $35.60 ($89)
- Timex 41mm Waterbury Metropolitan Chronograph – $99.50 ($199) (was stuck at $149.20)
- Allen Edmonds Tanner Chelsea Boots – $231 ($550)
And as this is Nordstrom (say it with me)… everything ships and returns for free.
Brooks Brothers: 20% off $200, 30% off $500, 40% off $1000
- 70% Wool, 30% Polyester Water Repellent “Trench” – $628.60 ($898)
- The Cloud Jacket in Wool-Linen Check – $488.60 ($698)
Yikes. Not cheap. But that’s Brooks Brothers for you. Target won’t be selling a wool-blend mac style raincoat.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Up to 30% off “wear now styles”
- Spier & Mackay: Additional 25% off select FINAL sale clearance styles