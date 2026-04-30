Old Navy Half Off, Bonobos BOGO 50% off select, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Usually about as good as it gets for Old Navy, outside of when they put random stuff on sale for 60% off. But this half off deal covers basically their entire site. Lots of basics, and those reintroduced cotton/nylon/spandex Tech 4.0 chinos are earning some really good reviews.

Well, it’s not as good as the 30% off they were just running. But at least it’s something. And yes they take the half off from the item of lesser value, in case you have two items at different price points in your cart.

Not a sale but might as well be. Nodus is the latest brand to notify their customers that they’ll be raising their prices soon: “Effective May 1st at 12:00 PM PT, prices across our watch collections will increase by approximately 6-10%.”

And as this is Nordstrom (say it with me)… everything ships and returns for free.

Yikes. Not cheap. But that’s Brooks Brothers for you. Target won’t be selling a wool-blend mac style raincoat.

Also worth a mention: