In Review: The Nodus Contrail GMT Automatic

Contrail GMT size: 40.5mm width x 11.8mm thickness x 46.6mm lug-to-lug x 20mm lug width

Box sapphire w/ anti-reflective coating on the underside etc: On the fly push-button “NODEX” micro-adjustment clasp. Drilled lugs for easy bracelet/strap change outs. Bracelet ALSO has quick release pins for extra easy bracelet swap out. 20mm bracelet at lugs tapers to 16mm at clasp. Includes canvas travel roll.

Four color options: “Polaris” white, “Laguna” sand (reviewed in this post),

“Impulse” blue, and “Terra” black.

We are living in a golden age of moderately priced, high quality, go-anywhere/do anything “adventure” watches equipped with GMT movements to appease post-pandemic wanderlust, and juiced up with enough toughness to thrive through anything one could throw at it… while globe-trotting, desk day-dreaming or anything in-between.

40.5mm diameter, 46.6mm lug-to-lug. Shown on a 7.5″ wrist

The Nodus Contrail GMT series is the latest to knock that particular horological cover off the ball, all while having enough uniqueness that it’s not just “another” GMT-Diver hybrid.

It looks a little different. And not in a bad way. It’s modern, a bit bold, and sleek. And while it holds more than a passing resemblance to a certain collection of Grand Seiko GMT watches, it’s easy to argue that the Nodus Contrail GMT improves on Seiko’s style, and even includes a few extras…

Red GMT hand + 48-click bi-directional bezel = time zone tracking for travelers.

(That and let’s be honest… it looks cool to a lot of us.)

The Nodus has a not “blingy” at all, fully brushed flat 3-link bracelet, whereas the Grand Seiko has a five link with two polished links.

The Nodus moves the date window to a more pleasing (to most) 6 o’clock position, whereas the Grand Seiko puts it at four (although they do that to balance out the 4 o’clock crown, which some love.)

The Nodus uses a more subtle sand-style-texture to the black and tan options, whereas the Grand Seiko has some weird rock-face/snow/clouds-seriously what are we doing here dial options.

The Nodus comes with drilled lugs (also on the Grand Seiko) as well as quick release pins on the bracelet, and an on-the-fly micro adjuster in the clasp.

The Nodus also doesn’t cost six thousand dollars.

Nodus was one of the first micro-brands (or any brand really) to offer an on-the-fly

micro adjustment in the clasp. Push the button, and you can adjust the length of the bracelet.

The 200m water resistance and knurled screw down crown means it’ll excel if you take it on a swim. Their proprietary NODEX on-the-fly micro adjustment system in the clasp (a feature the big luxury brands have been oddly slow to adapt) means it’ll be ultra comfortable on the wrist no matter how hot or cold you get.

Double push button clasp has great action/clicks very securely.

Under 12mm thick is impressively svelte for a GMT watch.

The 11.8mm thickness is nicely slim for a GMT watch and therefor should play well enough with nicer shirts/suits. And the sapphire covered 48-click bi-directional bezel gives it extra visual depth, while also helping the owner track multiple time zones at a glance.

Sand-textured dial.

Subtle black-to-charcoal transition on the sapphire covered GMT bezel.

Options. Options. OPTIONS. ALL THE OPTIONS NODUS GAVE US ALL THE OPTIONS.

Will some want a more simple dive-style or sports watch? Absolutely. Will some want to still pack a clean/lean dress watch if they’re traveling somewhere (say, a wedding) that requires a suit and tie? Sure.

Drilled lugs for easy strap swap outs, bracelet also has quick release pins on the underside,

and there’s a push-button on the fly micro adjustment system in the clasp.

But boy howdy did Nodus bring the full slate with this latest release.

GMT movement.

Micro adjusting clasp.

Drilled lugs AND quick release pins on the simple, fully-brushed, flat-link bracelet.

200m of water resistance and a sapphire crystal.

A design that stands out from the pack of other GMT divers, but doesn’t go crazy.

Whether you’ve got plans for “wheels up” or “diver down,” this new Nodus Contrail GMT is making a strong case to be on your wrist when you place your tray table back into its full upright position, and/or when you raise your hand for a lifeguard-required swim-buddy-check.