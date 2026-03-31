Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. First we tackled a laid-back but still intentional outfit. Then we moved onto something more smart-casual. Now we’ll finish this year’s Spring has Sprung style scenario trilogy with a suit and tie look appropriate for work, weddings, etc. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The Suit: Spier R&T Half Canvas Wool “Bright Navy” Suit – $278. A shot of color without going powder or baby blue. 100% merino wool. Half canvas. Part of Spier’s Rowe & Taylor entry level line, which continues to be one of the best values in the suit business.

The Shirt: The Tie Bar Pinpoint Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $68. Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be. A light blue would work here as well, if you’d prefer to knock the contrast down a bit.

The Tie: The Tie Bar “Flower Network” Micro Geo Floral – $28. Kudos to the designers for making a floral tie appropriate for all sorts of spring and summer occasions in a micro-geo pattern which also looks appropriate in more conservative/quiet settings. Bold & bright floral ties are fun and all, but it’s not a great idea to repurpose one for a job interview. This one can do both.

The Sunglasses: Spier Model 8 Polarized – $48. Like their suits, Spier packs a lot of value into their eyewear. Acetate frames, green lenses, and weighted temple tips for good balance/staying in place when worn.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Metropolitan Chronograph 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $219. Cream layered dial, chronograph quartz movement, antiqued-leather strap with deployant clasp. Full review here.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over the Calf Merino Dress Socks – $24. Thin, breathable, dress socks. Over the calf so they stay up all day.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Elliot Cap Toe Derby – $99.95. Cheap. Simple, warm brown cap toe.

The Belt: Portland Leather Reversible Leather Belt – $60ish: A simple, reversible belt. Leather feels good. Versatile enough to be worn with jeans or a suit.