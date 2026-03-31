Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Spring has sprung. And if it hasn’t in your neck of the woods just yet, it should soon enough. Spring is fresh. Spring is light. Let’s clean it up with some timeless basics and good fit. Happy spring. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The Blazer: BR Factory Tailored Fit Cotton Blend Jacket – $62.40 ($260). The lowest price it’s gone for so far. Feels good, fits well, tail isn’t chopped. Blend is a mid-weight 53% cotton, 29% polyester, 16% rayon, 2% elastane. So not the best for the dead of summer, but should be just fine here in spring. A quick in person look can be found here.

The Polo: GAP Short Sleeve Polo Sweater – $26.10 w/ YOURS ($59.95). Looks like something Sammy or Dean would wear to a poolside brunch at The Sands.

The Pants: GAP City “Jeans” – $35.10 w/ YOURS ($79.95). Not stiff denim. 9.6 oz fabric that’s made to move. 57% Cotton, 34% Rayon, 6% Elasterell, 3% Lycra.

The Sunglasses: WMP Polarized Square Acetate Frames – $56. Bold tortoise + blue lenses. Ships/returns via Amazon.

The Socks: Nordstrom Cushion Foot Socks – $12.50. Bit of color with a mini pattern. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Rack Sullivan Loafers – $69.97. On the sleeker side. Not a stumpy, traditional penny loafer.

The Watch: Timex Slip-Thru Weekender – $37.39. The cheap classic. This is one of their models that makes the loud “TICK” though.