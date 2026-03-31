Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Spring has sprung. And if it hasn’t in your neck of the woods just yet, it should soon enough. Spring is fresh. Spring is light. Let’s clean it up with some timeless basics and good fit. Happy spring. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The Shirt: BR Factory Standard Fit 55% Linen / 45% Cotton Shirt – $30. A spring/summer standard, only instead of the usual floral or geometric patterns, we’re going solid and simple in favor of a deep & saturated blue.

The Pants: J. Crew 770 Straight-fit Stretch Chinos – $58.50 ($98). On sale. Which isn’t the norm for J. Crew’s bestselling chinos. But they’re in a color that’s slightly odd yet totally on-point for spring. That’s why they’re getting the cut (through 4/1).

The Sunglasses: WMP Polarized Matte Black and Tortoise Sunglasses – $49. Metal frames vs Acetate/Plastic is often the debate. These smartly combine a little bit of both.

The Watch: VAER DS2 Meridian Gilt – Quartz 39mm – $329. Just enough color to help it stand out quietly. 39mm case size should look good on most wrists. Quick release pins on the bracelet means you can easily swap that out for the also included rubber strap.

The Shoes: Made in Italy Astorflex Cupsole Slip Ons – $198. Terrific materials. Unlined for comfort. The kind of shoes you’ll want to wear all spring and summer long. Ships/returns for free via Huckberry.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $19.80 w/ YOURS ($44.95). Just a basic, casual leather belt. And that’s more than fine for this style scenario. And many others. Which is why it gets mentioned often.