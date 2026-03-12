Brooks Bros Suit Separates Sale, Nordy 15% off Grooming, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Combo Pick (because you have to buy two sets (pants and jackets):

Normally almost a grand for one jacket & trousers set. Works out to almost 40% off (39.8% off) with this bulk buy deal. Not bad at all if you’re a fan of the more contemporary lean Brooks Brothers has been taking these days. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs like their 1818 line. Here with The Explorers you get to pick the size of a jacket, and then you pick the size of a matching trouser. A few different fits to pick from as well. Note that their “Classic” fit is their old “Regent” fit. Which is more of an athletic fit. Not boxy like their Traditional (Madison) fit. But not as slim as their slim (Milano) fit either. Wool fabrics mostly look to be Italian/from Vitale Barberis Canonico.

As this is stuff that can usually exist in a (low-to-mid) double digit price range, one can easily get dinged pretty hard with extra shipping charges if buying direct through a grooming (aka “Beauty”) brand. That’s not the case with Nordstrom, as it all ships for free. Don’t count on their “free returns” policy though. I mean, maybe? But nobody wants half-used “goop” back. Anyway, nice to see the 15% off working on some of the “valued at” sets as well, where a brand will bundle up a few different products.

Original picks are here if you’re interested. Feels like there’s been some new additions to the sale section as well. Not a massive amount of newness in there, but some.

C60 Trident Pro – $1,255 (multiple diameters, slim/11.3mm height, quick release bracelet, on-the-fly micro adjust)



Not a sale, but it might as well be. Kudos to Christopher Ward for at least notifying their customers that they’ll be raising prices at midnight (GMT) on April 1st. There’s still plenty of tariffs, and the IEEPA tariffs haven’t been refunded yet (because CBP, like… can’t?) Also, energy prices/transportation of goods costs and logistics are also a challenge.

Sizes are scattered and moving pretty quick. Lots of it is out of season stuff too, as evidenced by that black watch velvet shawl collar blazer. Yet… even more new styles have been added. An additional 30% off isn’t as deep as J. Crew will cut, but still worth a mention as their final sale (no returns or exchanges) section continues to balloon with items.

