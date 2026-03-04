Huckberry: Extra 15% off sale items

Didn’t see this one coming.

Huckberry has launched a (surprise) additional 15% off their sale section, and it’s pretty good in there. NOT just odds and ends. Depending on the item, there’s actually (some) decent size and color selection at post time.

There are some exclusions which are not getting the additional 15% off. Those excluded are mostly fancy-pants designer brands. But lots of familiar and well-loved brands (Huckberry exclusive and otherwise) are already on serious sale, and the additional 15% off makes it all significantly more tempting.

Free shipping kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free minus any outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98 OR if it’s one of the rare final sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Let’s dig in.

Was on sale for $170, then dropped to $140, another drop landed them at $120, and now they’re an additional 15% off. The “reef” (olive?) suede color might not be a standard desert-boot brown or tan, but they should look pretty great with all sorts of chinos and jeans. Chukka/Sneaker/Moc hybrids made with incredible materials and a real attention to detail in terms of construction. And comfortable. Really comfortable. A bestseller. Almost 5/5 stars after 200+ reviews.

Shown at the very top of the post in olive

Straight or Athletic Tapered fit. Perfect for travel, and can pass as a smart pair of trousers even with the (ridiculously convenient) welt phone pocket on the back right leg. Gusset for ease of movement. Fabric is a 47% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane blend that moves great, but does make a light “swish swish” sound. They’re the pants you may want to be wearing for the zombie apocalypse, the next time you’re moving house, or a long travel day with a business meeting at the tail end of it. And for a fit perspective, know that a 32×30 straight fit works mighty fine for my 5’10″/180 frame. Ships/returns for free.

Pretty uncompromising. Nylon/cotton shell kicks that cheap sheen seen on other quilted jackets to the curb. Peached finish gives it that perfect look and feel. Pockets. So many pockets. And the interior is anything but forgotten. Ships and returns free.

Size availability is all over the place depending on what color you’re after. Less “field” than the Tanker, more casual-city-to-outdoorsy quilted. Water-resistant, lightly insulated (60 gram), moves well, and breathes. Great for layering, or on its own during transitional weather.

Extremely comfortable. Made in Portugal using Italian suede uppers and French Lactae Hevea rubber outsoles. They go with everything casual to smart casual, they’re modern & minimalist without looking goofy, and they’re well made. Make sure to hit them with some good quality stain/water protector before taking them out on any major spins, and you’ll be good to go.

There’s no break-in time, the weight (11.7 oz) is great for year-round wear, and they come in the four HB fits a lot of us have gotten used to (HB Slim, Athletic Tapered, Straight, and Classic). These are Flint and Tinder’s selvedge for the denim heads who don’t want to spend multiple hundreds on super-artisan jeans. Translation: these are made in China.

Also shown at the very top of the post.

Relwen’s line of sporting-heritage inspired trap blazers are something of a legend. They take details like game pockets and tab throat closures, and combine those features with easy wearing modern construction and seasonal fabrics. These are their latest, made of a double faced, sweatshirt-like cotton jacquard. So it’s a “swazer” that should look great with everything from an OCBD to a t-shirt.

A splurge, but no one knows dreary weather (and the house-sweaters to be worn during long stretches of such) like the Brits. Shawl collar. Merino wool. These could go fast.

Scattered sizes, but still some common sizes left at post time. For now. Until they sell out. From the “lux” Huckberry collaboration. Oiled suede uppers, wedge soles, and a debossed Huck tree on the ankle.

Even on sale they’re clearly not cheap like a pair of Old Navy 5-pockets, but they sell so many pairs of these things they almost never feel compelled to put them on sale. The build quality, the fabric, and the fit(s) are enough that they have garnered legions of fans who pay full price. So to get any sort of sale, especially in colors like Washed Grey and Washed Black and even Evergreen seems like a treat.

More than half off. Still ships and returns for free. British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their famous waxed trucker, but looks great from here all the same.

A basic button down which isn’t boring. Donegal flecks. Overbuilt with details like reinforced elbow patches and a bi-swing construction in the back for additional shoulder movement.

That’s quite the suede jacket. Not cheap, but suede or leather jackets aren’t cheap. Clearly (well) over the $98 free shipping threshold, so this ships and returns for free like a lot of the other stuff. But that’s always a plus when it’s an investment item like this.

Breathable wool uppers. Substantial enough sole to handle quick trips to take the garbage out, get the dog in, etc. They have sold a lot of these things.

A little more interesting than the average smart-casual belt. 1.25″ wide. Made in Mexico. Pull-up leather. Full brass hardware.

Like their waxed truckers, these denim jackets are cut and sewn in the U.S., have a toasty flannel lining, and should break in over time.

Shades of the old Victory Sportswear Speedrunners… only not so darn expensive. Two colors. Made in Slovakia.

Sizes are scattered. Pretty much the last shot at these until next fall. Boiled wool is dense but still breathes and regulates temperature. Cut and style are a perfect meld of rugged and smart casual. Debuted a couple years back, and they’ve added colors since then due to demand. Now one of their annual bestsellers.

Huge fan of Huckberry’s house brand, Proof. They make technical, capable gear which is both smartly designed and smarter looking than their granola-munching competitors. These pants are made from a micro canvas fabric tough enough for the outdoors, but doesn’t look out of place when dressed up a touch. Articulated knees, diamond gusset inseam, and a discreet drop pocket on the right back leg (perfect for your phone.)

Like a lightened up version of their famous Waxed Truckers. Note that these aren’t made in the USA. Exterior is 11.9 oz Halley Stevensons Dry Finish Waxed Cotton Canvas, the cut is neither too slim nor too lose, and it’ll break in with wear to your individual usage.