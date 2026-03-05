$21 Sweater Tees, $150 Moon Phase Watches, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

And as this is Nordstrom mainline (say it with me!) everything ships and returns for free.

With a couple new picks as this Timex sale quickly got bumped down by Huckberry. Original picks for this Timex 25% off sale can be found here, but be warned that some of them are pre-orders with delivery not happening for a couple of weeks at best.

Pants. Because a toga would be 17 steps past utilikilts on the way to crazy town. That said, there’s a dude down the way who wears a utilikilt year round. And he’s not the type to mess with. 100% works for him. Guy has serious, quiet charisma. Some of us (read: me) can’t say that. As this is Charles Tyrwhitt, be advised that shipping can be expensive. So probably best for repeat customers.

Not a ton of stock, especially when it comes to their bags and other gear, but some clothing bestsellers are available. Free shipping kicks in at $99, and at post time the fine print on these t-shirts says they come with “free returns within 30 days.” Do note that 100% merino tees are often much different in terms of laundering than merino blends (such as Huckberry’s PROOF 72 hour line.)

Mostly basics. And yes J. Crew gets mentioned a ton here on the site you’re reading right now. No, an additional 30% off their final sale items isn’t that good for them, as they’ll often go deeper than that. But if memory serves, a few days back there was like 300 – 400 items in their sale section. At post time there’s now over 700. So a sizable new injection of styles has taken place. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Also worth a mention: