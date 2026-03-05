$21 Sweater Tees, $150 Moon Phase Watches, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom: New reductions taken in their sale section
- Nordstrom Nailhead Textured Wool Sport Coat – $199.50 ($399)
- Cole Haan 3-in-1* Water Resistant Rain Coat – $142.99 ($358)
- *There’s a removable quilted jacket inside. So you get a rain shell, a quilted jacket, and when combined = an insulated coat for when it’s cold.
- Nordstrom Italian Merino Wool Crewneck Sweaters – $47.50 ($95) 4 colors
- Cole Haan Ledley Grand Wingtip – $155 ($310)
- Nordstrom 89% cashmere, 9% nylon, 2% spandex Socks – $42.25 ($65)
- Nordstrom Evan Suede Low Top Sneakers – $44.98 ($89.95)
And as this is Nordstrom mainline (say it with me!) everything ships and returns for free.
Timex: 25% off select w/ TIME25
- Marlin Moon Phase 40mm – $149.25 ($199)
- Marlin Chronograph 40mm – $156.75 ($209)
- Waterbury Traditional Chronograph* – $179.25 ($239)
- *Would perhaps look better on a leather strap, or at least a more subtle bracelet?
With a couple new picks as this Timex sale quickly got bumped down by Huckberry. Original picks for this Timex 25% off sale can be found here, but be warned that some of them are pre-orders with delivery not happening for a couple of weeks at best.
Charles Tyrwhitt: $60 off pants
- Stretch Wool Pants – $109 ($169)
- Ultimate Non-Iron Chinos – $89 ($149)
Pants. Because a toga would be 17 steps past utilikilts on the way to crazy town. That said, there’s a dude down the way who wears a utilikilt year round. And he’s not the type to mess with. 100% works for him. Guy has serious, quiet charisma. Some of us (read: me) can’t say that. As this is Charles Tyrwhitt, be advised that shipping can be expensive. So probably best for repeat customers.
Filson: Extra 25% off outlet w/ OUTLET25
Not a ton of stock, especially when it comes to their bags and other gear, but some clothing bestsellers are available. Free shipping kicks in at $99, and at post time the fine print on these t-shirts says they come with “free returns within 30 days.” Do note that 100% merino tees are often much different in terms of laundering than merino blends (such as Huckberry’s PROOF 72 hour line.)
J. Crew: New Items added to FINAL sale + addit. 30% off w/ EXTRA
- 60/40 Barn Jacket – $110.59 FINAL ($198)
- Cotton/Poly Long-sleeve textured sweater-tees – $20.99 FINAL ($69.50)
- 100% Cashmere midweight sweaters – $155.39 FINAL ($248)
- Sussex quilted jackets – $96.59 FINAL ($238)
Mostly basics. And yes J. Crew gets mentioned a ton here on the site you’re reading right now. No, an additional 30% off their final sale items isn’t that good for them, as they’ll often go deeper than that. But if memory serves, a few days back there was like 300 – 400 items in their sale section. At post time there’s now over 700. So a sizable new injection of styles has taken place. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.
Also worth a mention:
- Huckberry: Extra 15% off sale items. Full picks here.
- J. Crew Factory: 15% off $100 or 20% off $125+ w/ NEWDROP
- Brooks Brothers: New items have been added to their sale section