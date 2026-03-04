Timex: 25% off select Flash Sale

Has Timex somehow become the BR Factory of wristwatches? Weird analogy, but they both used to be flimsy afterthoughts, yet somehow developed into sources of high value & solid style. Look, not all of their offerings are home runs. Far from it. But both BRF and Timex have a handful of items that are downright… awesome? Items which punch well above their weight (think BRF’s traveler jeans).

Gotta play the sale game though. That’s another thing they have in common.

It’s been a little bit since Timex did one of these, but they’re currently running a 25% off event on select styles, and some of their more popular models have finally been restocked or are at least available for pre-order (with somewhat reasonable wait times.)

Code TIME25 ends Sunday night/3am ET/Midnight Pacific on Monday. Off we go with the picks.

A perfect example of what Timex is doing which other brands aren’t. They’re responding to what customers want. Like a reverse panda chronograph with classy branding in a sub 40mm diameter. Comes on a fast-looking/casual leaning red striped NATO, but imagine it on leather. Or maybe perforated leather if you want to keep it casual. Lots of options for the strap.

Pre-order. Est. Ship Date = Mar 23 – Apr 3

Usually the big “Q” is a dealbreaker as it can look clunky and weird on some of their other models, but this looks decent enough as it balances out the “smile” GMT cutout at 6 o’clock. Inexpensive, well proportioned 39mm case, GADA style, and the H-link bracelet is quite nice. Also, the movement doesn’t make the obnoxiously loud TICK some other Timex watches make. Won’t be everyone’s cup of Earl Grey, but if you’re looking for an affordable integrated bracelet sports watch which can also be dressed up, then this one is pretty darn good for under $160.

Pre-order. Est. Ship Date = Mar 23 – Apr 3

Full review here. WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN, SIR. This model is perhaps one of the best looking watches Timex has released in the last few years, and it’s been mostly out of stock for months now. Makes sense with supply chain crunches (ie Tariff Engineering) across all of retail.

How very… Zenithy. Three different color subdials, black tachymeter, red dipped chronograph seconds hand. 41mm case feels nice and solid. Should be wearable for most wrist sizes, as the lugs are shorter. Leather strap has quick release pins for easy strap swap outs (could look awesome on a perforated rally-style). Japanese quartz chronograph movement does not have the loud Timex TICK some of their cheap watches are afflicted with.

Shown above in green. Also available in white or blue. Fun. Interesting. Easy to tone down by putting it on an aftermarket brown or black leather strap.

Builds off their retro-future “Jet” line, this time with a quartz chrono movement & smart dress style. 40mm case diameter is restrained, but not shrunken. Strap has quick release pins for easy change outs.

Shades of a Hamilton field/mountaineering styled watch? They claim the bracelet has quick release pins, which is ideal as that’d look great on a NATO or leather strap too, yet the pics online don’t seem to show that. Over the last couple of years, Timex has had real issues with image continuity. They seem to upload pics of pre-production prototypes, which somehow then get blended into their media libraries of true-production models. It can be hard to tell just what you’re getting sometimes.

Pre-order. Est. Ship Date = Mar 23 – Apr 3

Interesting case shape and tropic brown dial. 70s style without looking costume-y. Just under $150 with the discount.

The Timex 25% off select with code TIME25 event is set to expire at 3am ET on Monday 3/9.