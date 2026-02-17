Why it’s a good idea to develop a sense of style in your 20s and 30s

*40ish-year-old Joe from Dappered confidently approaches the register at ROSS Dress for Less*

Cashier Gal: “Hello! Ready to check out? Are you part of our 55+ club?”

Me:

It’s a good idea to develop a sense of style while you’re still in your 20s or 30s.

Because once you hit mid-life, no matter how good you look or think you look… every little bit helps.

Especially if it’s a well practiced, confident sense of style, as NOTHING turns heads like a well dressed, silver fox.

P.S. That said, most probably wouldn’t want someone to preemptively age them by 25% either.

P.P.S. I shoulda said I was in the club. Coulda saved a few bucks. Some deal hunter I am.

Also somewhat related: