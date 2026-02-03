Steal Alert: 1 Sale 4 Outfits – Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale

Huckberry: “Best deals of the season” Winter Sale
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration.
Huckberry’s big Up to 40% off Winter Sale is set to run through Sunday (2/8). Free shipping kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free minus any outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98 OR if it’s one of the rare final sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Full original picks are here if you’re interested. Let’s dig in.
Creative Smart Casual
Huckberry:
Relwen Sweatshirt Trap Blazer – $186 ($268)
Wills Cotton Cashmere Sweater Polo – $78 ($98)
F&T 365 Pants – $86 ($108)
Unmarked 7 Lucky Belt – $60 ($110)
LUCA Sneaker Chelseas – $180 ($225)
Others:
Timex – $36.30
Chinos Chukkas Polo (Merino Wool Edition)
Huckberry
Proof 72 hour Polo – $70* ($88)
($59.50 per if you buy 2)
Proof 72 Hour Merino Blend “Chinos” – $106 ($178)
Darn Tough Merino Blend Socks – $26
Made in Portugal LUCA Moc Toe Chukkas – $178 ($238)
Unmarked 7 Lucky Belt – $77 ($110)
Others
Invicta Automatic Diver – $90ish
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Strap – $38
Spring Break, Lotus-Inspired-Style
Huckberry:
F&T Printed Dobby Camp Collar Shirt – $47 FINAL ($118)
Taylor Stitch Linen Herringbone Trouser – $89 FINAL ($198)
Oscar Deen Sunglasses* – $117 FINAL ($235)
*Looks great in this scenario,
but final sale sunglasses bought online = huge risk
Sebago Sanremo Loafers* – $192 ($275)
*Alternative: Astorflex Patnoflex – $180 ($225)
Unmarked 7 Lucky Belt – $60 ($110)
Others:
Timex GMT – $229
Bonobos Duffel Bag – $79.97 ($289.95)
Warm, Dark, & Handsome
Huckberry:
F&T York Quilted Waxed Jacket – $178 ($298)
F&T Wool Blend Fisherman’s Sweater – $84 ($168)
F&T 365 Pants – $86 ($108)
Huckberry Boiled Wool Beanie – $29 ($45)
USA Made Danner Chelseas – $187 ($250)
Flint & Tinder Vintage Leather Belt – $68 ($85)
Others:
Bulova Lunar Pilot – $389.10 (review here)
Darn Tough Hunting Socks – $29
Huckberry’s annual Winter Sale is set to end this upcoming Sunday, 2/8.