Steal Alert: 1 Sale 4 Outfits – Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration.

Huckberry’s big Up to 40% off Winter Sale is set to run through Sunday (2/8). Free shipping kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free minus any outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98 OR if it’s one of the rare final sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Full original picks are here if you’re interested. Let’s dig in.

Creative Smart Casual

Huckberry:

Relwen Sweatshirt Trap Blazer – $186 ($268)

Wills Cotton Cashmere Sweater Polo – $78 ($98)

F&T 365 Pants – $86 ($108)

Unmarked 7 Lucky Belt – $60 ($110)

LUCA Sneaker Chelseas – $180 ($225)



Others:

Timex – $36.30

Chinos Chukkas Polo (Merino Wool Edition)

Huckberry

Proof 72 hour Polo – $70* ($88)

($59.50 per if you buy 2)

Proof 72 Hour Merino Blend “Chinos” – $106 ($178)

Darn Tough Merino Blend Socks – $26

Made in Portugal LUCA Moc Toe Chukkas – $178 ($238)

Unmarked 7 Lucky Belt – $77 ($110)



Others

Invicta Automatic Diver – $90ish

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Strap – $38

Huckberry:

F&T Printed Dobby Camp Collar Shirt – $47 FINAL ($118)

Taylor Stitch Linen Herringbone Trouser – $89 FINAL ($198)

Oscar Deen Sunglasses* – $117 FINAL ($235)

*Looks great in this scenario,

but final sale sunglasses bought online = huge risk

Sebago Sanremo Loafers* – $192 ($275)

*Alternative: Astorflex Patnoflex – $180 ($225)

Unmarked 7 Lucky Belt – $60 ($110)



Others:

Timex GMT – $229

Bonobos Duffel Bag – $79.97 ($289.95)

Warm, Dark, & Handsome

Huckberry:

F&T York Quilted Waxed Jacket – $178 ($298)

F&T Wool Blend Fisherman’s Sweater – $84 ($168)

F&T 365 Pants – $86 ($108)

Huckberry Boiled Wool Beanie – $29 ($45)

USA Made Danner Chelseas – $187 ($250)

Flint & Tinder Vintage Leather Belt – $68 ($85)



Others:

Bulova Lunar Pilot – $389.10 (review here)

Darn Tough Hunting Socks – $29

Huckberry’s annual Winter Sale is set to end this upcoming Sunday, 2/8.