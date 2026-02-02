Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – adidas $30 off $100, new J. Crew Clearance, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Huckberry: New items added to their winter sale

Original picks are here. Included above are a few of the newer items added… we think? It can be hard to tell. When you sort their sale section by “newest” it doesn’t seem like the newest-to-sale items show up at the top, but instead the newest additions to their overall catalog… which also happen to be on sale.

 

adidas: $30 off $100 w/ SCORE

Yes there are exclusions. Quite a few notable models are excluded, in fact. Comes down to color, too. Meaning: some colors of a particular shoe will be up for the discount, others won’t. $30 off $100 of select adidas w/ code SCORE ends Thursday.

 

J. Crew: New items added to Extra 30% – 60% off FINAL w/ SHOPSALE

Seems like there’s more stuff at an extra 30% off than an extra 60% off, but there’s some winners in the extra 60% off pile all the same. Picks above are all an extra 60% off with that SHOPSALE code. Final sale = no returns or exchanges though.

 

Also worth a mention:

