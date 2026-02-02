Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – adidas $30 off $100, new J. Crew Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Huckberry: New items added to their winter sale
- Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer – $223 ($298)
- Marine Layer Quilted Joggers – $58 ($989)
- Unmarked 7 Lucky Belt – $60 ($110)
- Flint & Tinder Vintage Leather Belt – $68 ($85)
- Barebones Waxed Canvas 26L Tote – $42 ($60)
- Made in Portugal LUCA Moc Toe Chukkas – $178 ($238)
Original picks are here. Included above are a few of the newer items added… we think? It can be hard to tell. When you sort their sale section by “newest” it doesn’t seem like the newest-to-sale items show up at the top, but instead the newest additions to their overall catalog… which also happen to be on sale.
adidas: $30 off $100 w/ SCORE
- Training Spezial – $90 ($120)
- Gazelle ADV – $70 ($100)
- Ultraboost 5x – $114 ($180)
- Ultimate365 Classic Quarter Zip – $70 ($100)
- Terrex Multi Synthetic Insulated Jacket – $110 ($140)
Yes there are exclusions. Quite a few notable models are excluded, in fact. Comes down to color, too. Meaning: some colors of a particular shoe will be up for the discount, others won’t. $30 off $100 of select adidas w/ code SCORE ends Thursday.
J. Crew: New items added to Extra 30% – 60% off FINAL w/ SHOPSALE
- Blazer in English cotton-wool twill – $128.79 FINAL ($398)
- Box-quilt insulated jacket with PrimaLoft – $80.39 FINAL ($268)
- Wool-blend sherpa fleece coverall jacket – $91.99 FINAL ($328)
- Jacquard rib-knit henley – $27.99 FINAL ($98)
Seems like there’s more stuff at an extra 30% off than an extra 60% off, but there’s some winners in the extra 60% off pile all the same. Picks above are all an extra 60% off with that SHOPSALE code. Final sale = no returns or exchanges though.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 3 dress or sport shirts for $229 ($76.33 per shirt)
- Spier & Mackay: Some new items added to their extra 25% – 30% off select Winter Sale