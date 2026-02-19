Grant Stone Sale on Sale, Rancourt Anniversary Event, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Make sure you read their fit guides, as some of their lasts can run big. Adam, our shoe expert, loves Grant Stone. And that should say something. Remember that exchanges are free (assuming they have the size you want available), but returns incur a $15 restocking fee. As they’re a small business, it’s not unexpected to see higher customer return costs. Discount auto applied at checkout. If it’s in the regular sale section it shouldn’t be final sale. But if you wander over to the B-grades or Sample Sale section, that stuff can’t be returned or exchanged.

Still running. And as this is mainline/flagship Nordstrom, just about everything ships/returns for free. Only exceptions to the free ship/returns rule would be any random products which ship direct from a different brand/seller whom doesn’t offer that service. But those are quite rare. It’s clearance season, so sizes can get scattered, and prices can wobble around depending on which color you’re after depending on the item. Size availability isn’t as good as it was, but it’s still okay for where we’re at in the season. Picks above had at least a decent size selection left at post time.

Sportcoats, outerwear, and yes… shoes. CF Stead full grain “Repello” suede on those Chukkas (not so on the loafers). If it’s your first purchase of shoes, a suit, sportcoat, outerwear, (and a few other categories) it’ll ship and return for free. See their full return policy here (tap on the US tab if you’re in the US). Their specific shoes/boots return policy is here.

Full original picks can be found here. New/overflow picks above because yes, they really did add a bunch of stuff to their final sale section. Remember, final sale means no returns or exchanges.

Made in Maine. Heritage styles, craftsmanship, and materials. Nice to see some bestsellers, which don’t go on sale that often, getting the 30% off. No code needed. Discount happens once the shoes hit your cart.

Also worth a mention: