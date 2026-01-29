Spier’s Winter Sale, $25 Chinos, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

That 25% or 30% off discount stacks on some of their already on sale stock too. ~$330ish is pretty great for a wheelhouse/super versatile gray suit in Vitale Barberis Canonico wool. Lots of sweaters, flannel trousers, and outerwear in this one too. There’s some final sale stuff in there though, so watch out for that. Because (say it with me,) anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.

Pro Tip: Straying too far from tried and true classics at cheaper shops can land you in trouble. Everyone’s trying to keep up with trends (from luxury to bargain brands), so the cheaper/less margin wiggle you go, the riskier it can sometimes get. The extreme example is all of the drop-shipped gamified-app bought trash which flooded the US before the De Minimis Exemption was terminated.

But that ALSO means cheaper places with some pedigree like Old Navy can provide huge value for foundational items like chinos and button ups. Because as they say, you can get anything you want in business good, fast, and cheap… as long as you only pick 2 out of the 3. Sticking with classics eliminates the “fast” part of the equation in terms of production, as they’re not rushing a trend to market, and benchmark brands like Old Navy have good relationships with suppliers and years of experience. So yeah. Cheap pants & shirts may be boring, but they’re also a good bet.

They’re back in black/charcoal, and on significant sale again. The catch is, even though Amazon is the shipper and seller, it takes a couple of weeks to arrive. Yes even for Prime members. Current estimated delivery date at post time is 2/6 – 2/11. Ordered one a little while back and while it did arrive in the predicted 2-3 week delivery window, I gotta admit it did feel (shamefully) odd waiting a couple weeks for an Amazon purchase. Lordy, remember the days of sending in your Kool-aid points and then waiting like 4 months for your totally LIMITED EDITION Hot Wheels to arrive from them? Long gone, those times. We’ve all been trained to be Veruca Salt. … Wait, who? VOLCANO GIRLS?! Right. That song was on the mix tape immediately following Jimmy’s Chicken Shack.

The watch? Yes, the watch is good:

41mm diameter but oddly enough wears a hair smaller than that, even with the 22mm lugs.

Thickness is a beefy 13.7mm, but that’s not uncommon for a tool/dive watch.

Automatic movement, brushed 3-link bracelet, and a much appreciated on-the-fly micro extender.

Day & Date window at 3 o’clock. Screw down crown.

Crystal is mineral instead of sapphire, and while the bezel isn’t as tight and snappy as some may like, it certainly gets the job done well while looking retro/almost like the old Seiko 007’s bezel.

No quick-release bracelet or lug holes, so changing out the bracelet for a strap will require a spring-bar tool.

Overall, it’s a solid diver from a good brand, and when on sale like this it can feel a little like a “baby” Planet Ocean (before they hyper stylized the P.O. with their latest edition) for less than 3% of the current Omega’s asking price.

Ends Saturday night. Quietly one of the better sales out there right now. Sometimes it just doesn’t need to be complicated. That’s where GAP excels. Deal works out to 60% off MSRP, as that additional 20% comes off the half-off marked down price. That’s better than good for GAP. Works on their jeans as well as their khakis.

