Steal(?) Alert: Final Sale J. Crew English Leather Field Boots for $122.40 ($398)

Y’know what’s a terrible idea?

Sh*tty AI chatbot pop-ups asking “DO YOU NEED HELP SHOPPING” like they’re some sort of annoying in-store salesperson even though you’re specifically avoiding that annoyance by shopping online?

Good point.

You were saying?

Final sale shoes bought online, sight unseen. Those are also a terrible idea.

Indeed. Because if they fit poorly, there’s nothing a tailor can do to fix that. And as they’re final sale, you can’t return or exchange them.

They’re an awful choice.

Especially if it’s a pair of shoes or boots with a known fit issue.

…… HOOOOOOLLLLD MY BEER!

Allegedly, these have historically run on the small side. So if you’re gonna take this insane gamble, consider sizing up by half before you risk lighting your almost $123 of hard earned money on fire.

See our shoe expert’s review of last year’s suede version here.

Here be the many deals that are happening, all at once, and stacking on these boots:

They’re on (final) sale

They’re getting an extra 60% off with the SALETIME code

code If you log into a passport rewards members account and tick the box at checkout, you’ll get an additional 10% off:

But again, they’re final sale.

And while they’ve historically run small with many recent customer reviews seemingly confirming that, some other reviewers say they run true to size. While others say they run big. (The hell?)

So, yeah.

What could possibly go wrong?

That’s all.

Carry on.

The glaring signals that you should really put your wallet back in your pocket.