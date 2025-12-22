Huckberry: Up to 45% off Annual “See you out there” Sale

Pretty sure half the Huckberry team is most of the way up a mountain right now, and that’s good for us. Because like leaving a porch light and table lamp on while you’re gone, they’re running a sale in their absence. Y’know, to make the place look a little more alive. (Beware the Wet Bandits!)

It’s a select items sale, with lots of new items just added to their sale section. “Up to” 45% off, with lots of cold weather gear getting cuts. But that’s not a bad thing, being that we’re just hitting the first days of true astronomical winter.

Free shipping still kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free minus any outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98 OR if it’s one of the rare final sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Let’s dig in.

More sweater than sportcoat, but as it’s boiled wool it’ll have a tighter feel to the fibers and thus a little more structure. A smart casual to casual style standard, made in an excellent for fall and winter material.

Surprised to see them on sale for this deep of a discount, even if it’s not exactly prime white-sneaker season. Made in Portugal. The materials and overall design are really impressive. Full review of a different (not on sale) color scheme can be found here. That pebbled white leather upper, off white sole, and leather heel tab looks all kinds of right.

White dial with a blue GMT hand and two-tone 24-hour bezel. Automatic movement. For a price perspective, the more common blue/black (review here) is going for $357 on Amazon at post time, with white dials only being fulfilled by 3rd party. In terms of authorized sellers, the same watch (at post time) is stuck at $445.50 at Macy’s. So yes. Nice price. While they last.

‘Tis the season to put seasonal pants on sale. Straight or Athletic Tapered fits. Whiskey brown, washed black, taupe, or dusty moss.

Relwen’s line of sporting-heritage inspired trap blazers are something of a legend. They take details like game pockets and tab throat closures, and combine those features with easy wearing modern construction and seasonal fabrics. These are their latest, made of a double faced, sweatshirt-like cotton jacquard. So it’s a “swazer” that should look great with everything from an OCBD to a t-shirt. These sportcoats also recently got featured over here.

Navy or Black. Know that they fit trim. A size large fits my 5’10″/180lbs perfect after washing/drying, whereas a medium is too small. Here’s why these are actually worth the price: Made from an odor-resistant and wicking merino wool blend which is also machine washable (and machine dryable as long as you can tumble dry low/keep an eye on it…) these henleys can go for three days of straight wear without starting to smell funky or feel gross. That’s why they were a must-add in our “what to pack when traveling light and in style” advice post. So they’re really three shirts in one. The collars are great too, with those matte black snap buttons.

Lighter “Desert” suede pair is $180. Darker “Ravine” suede is $191. Literally wearing a pair right now as this is being typed. Admittedly a bit odd at first glance, as they’re not quite a sneaker but not a boot either. Yet once you get a pair of something like these, you may find yourself wearing them all the time. They’ve got some substance, they look good with lots of smart casual stuff (from tees and jeans to cords and swazers), and as they’re a slip on, they’re easy to leave by the door and quickly transition into when you get home if you so choose. They’re also substantial and capable enough for wearing all over the place, and my own personal pair have taken a real beating in the last year (and they show no signs of giving up). That natural latex sole has all kinds of comfy “squish.” 5/5. Love these dang things. Fit perspective: Sold in whole sizes only, and my normally 10.5 D feet take an 11 in these. They fit great.

Price depends on the color and fit combination you’re after. Even on sale they’re clearly not cheap like a pair of Old Navy 5-pockets, but they sell so many pairs of these things they almost never feel compelled to put them on sale. The build quality, the fabric, and the fit(s) are enough that they have garnered legions of fans who pay full price. So to get any sort of sale, especially in colors like Washed Grey and Washed Black and even Evergreen seems like a treat.

A basic button down that’s not boring, thanks to the charcoal gray herringbone + donegal fabric. Overbuilt with details like reinforced elbow patches and a bi-swing construction in the back for additional shoulder movement.

Was stuck on sale in the $600s, but now with a fresh reduction and $240 off. That’s quite the suede jacket. Not cheap, but suede or leather jackets aren’t cheap. Clearly (well) over the $98 free shipping threshold, so this ships and returns for free like a lot of the other stuff. But that’s always a plus when it’s an investment item like this.

Well those look like substantial shi crap-kickers. Suede uppers, Goodyear welted, lightweight Vibram 2060 Sport outsole, and handcrafted in León, Mexico. RE Sizing: they suggest sizing up by half as they tend to fit a little small. At least they ship and return for free.

Also shown at the very top of the post in “bone.” 65% wool/35% nylon, bobble-stitch with some “oomph” to deliver all the fisherman-sweater feels. Three colors.

Spendy but exceptional. Perfect for travel, and can pass as a smart pair of trousers even with the (ridiculously convenient) welt phone pocket on the back right leg. Gusset for ease of movement. Fabric is a 47% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane blend that moves great, but does make a light “swish swish” sound. That said (or heard?)… they’re the pants you may want to be wearing for the zombie apocalypse, the next time you’re moving house, or a long travel day with a business meeting at the tail end of it. And for a fit perspective, know that a 32×32 straight fit works for my 5’10″/180 frame after a quick trip to the tailor for a 1″ hemming on the legs.

Same fabric, same colors, different pocket style. Not quite sure why they’re more expensive and only on sale in the athletic tapered option, but that’s the nature of an end-of-season sale. It can get a little random.

A slimmer, more modern cut compared to many of Barbour’s other quilted jackets. Insulated with 50 gram polyester fill.

And some Barbour vests. Also claims a slimmer fit compared to their more generous, heritage fit pieces.

Chukka/Sneaker/Moc hybrids made with incredible materials and a real attention to detail in terms of construction. And comfortable. Really comfortable. Another bestseller. Almost 5/5 stars after 200+ reviews.

More basic than the Wellen Trap Blazers. Which is great if you’re not looking for something that straddles the line between heritage-sporting and modern sportcoat. Just want a more casual leaning, cotton (97% cotton/3% spandex) blazer? Then this one is worth a shot. Unlined back. Patch pockets. 50% off helps too. Reviews seem to indicated it might have some wonk to the fit, but taking it to a tailor may solve that.

Never out of season… if you pull a Fred Rogers and swap out your outdoor shoes for indoor sneakers when you hit the threshold every day.

“Hoodie, but make it wool.” Blue is $103. Gray is $111.

Their waxed truckers are still at full price (and not expecting a sale anytime soon) but these denim jackets are cut and sewn in the U.S., have a toasty flannel lining, and should break in over time too.

Ten Thousand is a 3rd party brand Huckberry sometimes carries, and they’re a new(er), spendy, technical apparel outfit which has carved out a nice audience within the ultra/cross training/work hard & play hard community. Think of them as lululemon, only with calluses on their hands and dirt under their fingernails. They make a LOT of stuff in black. And dark gray. And other grays and greens. Which is why their on-sale colors are often like those seen above (not black or dark gray).

British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their famous waxed trucker, but still looks great from here.

Same merino-blend fabric as their excellent 72-hour t-shirts. They really are perfect for travel, or even every-day wear if you’re the type who doesn’t love how regular cotton tees and polos feel and hold onto sweat. These breathe, wick, and since they’re merino wool based, they’re naturally anti-microbial. You can wear one for three days straight without feeling or smelling like you should be confined to quarters for lacking proper hygiene. Only gripe is the collars don’t really have enough structure (or a button down style collar) for wearing with a blazer or sportcoat unless you button the top button. But the polo + sportcoat/swazer look isn’t everyone’s particular cup of style tea, so these are still very much worth a mention.

Shades of the old Victory Sportswear Speedrunners… only not so darn expensive. Three colors. Made in Slovakia.

Four colors. The brilliant midpoint between a waxed jacket and a quilted jacket. Cheapest option is the gray shown above. Dark Navy, Olive, and Brown are $223.

Finding a decent casual to smart casual work bag for under $100 can be a challenge. Slim but spacious. Black and gray. Lots to like in a minimalist but smart design.

One of Huckberry’s bestsellers.

“The heck is Seawool?”

Good question. It’s a yarn spun from, wait for it, pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles. 50% recycled polyester, 20% viscose, 20% nylon, 10% wool.

Flint and Tinder’s selvedge jeans for the denim heads who don’t want to spend multiple hundreds on super-artisan jeans which to justify their insane price tags have been hand massaged and woven in a hyperbaric chamber. Or something. Translation: these are made in China. There’s no break-in time, the weight (11.7 oz) is great for year-round wear, and they come in the four “HB” fits a lot of us have gotten used to (HB Slim, Athletic Tapered, Straight, and Classic).

F&T’s take on classic 1970’s style mountain-wear. Navy or Evergreen. Not made in the USA like their waxed truckers and rancher jackets. These are made in Vietnam.

Another 72-hour merino pick, this time their hoodie. Not bulky, no kangaroo pocket up front, and thumbholes at the cuffs keep the sleeves in place. And like all the other 72-hour gear, the merino blend wicks and breathes and has natural anti-stink properties.

Looks great, but the fit will be wonky for some. See Adam’s review (our shoe expert) here. At least they ship/return for free.

Pretty uncompromising. Nylon/cotton shell kicks that cheap “sheen” seen on other quilted jackets to the curb. Peached finish gives it that perfect look and feel. Pockets. So many pockets. And the interior is anything but forgotten. Ships and returns free.

For the serious travelers, adventurers, etc. Heavy duty, waterproof, a full internal frame, and has a good amount of space (22” x 11” x 12⅞.) Cushioned, breathable back panel, shoulder straps, and padded/breathable hip belt for added comfort/those long treks with your gear on your back.

Gah. Price is right and it looks good on the screen, but it could very well be suffering from a shorter than average tail AND functioning sleeve cuff buttons. So if you wanna take a flyer on it, go for it, but if it shows up and fits poorly in the length of the tail and/or sleeves, know that there’s not much a tailor can do about either of those issues (assuming the sleeve cuffs really are functioning.)

Huckberry’s big Up to 45% off Winter Clearance Event is set to run through New Year’s Day… but expect a lot of this stuff to sell out (at least in popular sizes and colors) well before that.