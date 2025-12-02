Style Scenario: What to Wear to a Smart Casual Holiday Party

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s holiday party season and we’re going to tackle three style scenarios in the coming days depending on how swanky the party you’re headed to happens to be. This one is for the somewhat dressed down affairs that might be out, or might be at someone’s house. The key is to keep things tailored but relaxed. You aren’t interviewing for a job, but you are aiming to make an impression. (Top Photo by Anton Shcherbakov on Unsplash)

The Sportcoat: Relwen Sweatshirt Trap Blazer – $268. One of the great things about contemporary smart-casual menswear is that you can walk out of the house looking sharp enough to garner a ton of compliments… and you’re basically wearing athleisure. “Wow you’re dressed up.” “It’s basically a sweatshirt.” The More Affordable Option: Joseph Abboud Pique Cotton/Poly Knit Blazer – $129.99

The Pants: Dark Green Target Goodfellow Straight Fit Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $40. It’s corduroy season. Inexpensive, 5-pocket style, easy to source. Festive but not obnoxious shade of green.

The Shirt: J. Crew Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt in one-year wash – $49 ($98). For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.” The cheaper option: Whatever favorite light blue or white button down you happen to have.

The Sweater: BR Factory Merino V-Neck – $25.60 ($40ish). Inexpensive. 100% merino wool.

The Watch: Seiko 5 SRPE55 Automatic – $235.99 ($315). A true “go anywhere / do anything” watch. Automatic movement.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Dough Gingerbread Men Socks – $25. Fa la la la la.

The Boots: J. Crew Kenton Chelsea Boots – $164 ($328). Dressy enough to impress, easy on/off in case you’re headed to someone’s home with a “shoes off at the door please” policy.

The Belt: Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Roughout Suede Belt – $85. Or just wear whatever black belt you happen to have on hand. But that roughout suede adds a nice bit of unexpected, seasonal texture.

The Gift: A bottle of brown booze or an N/A alternative – $60 or less. If this is a house/apartment party, bring a small gift for the host if possible. If they’re a whiskey fan, the options are immense. If they’re getting a jump on Dry January, try the Ritual Rum alternative. Big fan of that stuff as it makes a great alcohol-free hot toddy. Two slices of lemon squeezed into some tea (Trader Joe’s fall harvest tea works great), and a solid glug of the Ritual rum. Hangover free.