Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Topcoats, adidas rarely-on-sale, & More

Ends Thursday. 25% off is really quite generous for Spier. Usually they limit their promos to 10% – 20% off. They don’t heavily discount like a lot of other brands. Nice coats too: 85% Wool 15% Cashmere. Sized in more precise chest measurements instead of the usual ballpark “alpha” sizing. Note that for fit they say: “These overcoats tend to fit trim. We suggest purchasing your regular jacket size if you plan to wear it over casual layers, but consider sizing up if you plan to wear it over a suit or sport coat.”

Anybody still got one of those adidas giftcards from Amazon’s Prime Day lingering about? Not a bad time to use it, being that models like their Gazelle, Campus, and Ultraboosts are seeing some savings this time.

Brooks Bros: 2 Explorer Suits – $1199 ($1792)

(2 jackets / 2 pants for $1199. Normally $896 per set.)

Part of their larger Wardrobe Event. Sold as separates so you aren’t tied to a pair of trousers that may not fit you. You pick the size (and fit!) of the jacket and trousers independently of each other. Made from Italian wool with performance characteristics. At $599.50 per suit with this buy-2 sale, there are certainly cheaper suits out there. But in terms of optionality (separates, different fits) and quality (Italian wool, cupro linings) these could very well be a great option for some. Also shown at the very top of the post in a gray check. Oddly enough that jacket + trouser set is already on sale, and therefor doesn’t count towards the “buy two” sale. But it’s marked down to ~$420 total, so, there’s that.

