J. Crew: 30% off Members Event (minimal exclusions)

Data is king. See all of the brands and retailers who have been running “log in and get XYZ% off” deals lately.

But this might be one of the best yet.

You gotta be logged in to a Passport Rewards members account. And true, 30% off isn’t super steep for J. Crew. Play your cards right and you can get a deeper discount even before something at J. Crew hits their clearance (read: final sale) section. But those more aggressive sales always come with significant exclusions. Not this time. Just check the box at checkout:

Suits. Suede jackets. Sportcoats. So log in (or create a free account) if you want to play along. Let’s get to the picks.

Oh my. Normally excluded. Because it’s suede. Big time splurge. But these suede Harringtons getting any kind of discount feels like a blue-moon event.

Ocean Blue or Carbon Gray. Full review here. Big fan. Size shown is a 40R and 32×32 trouser on 5’10″/185. Italian wrinkle resistant stretch-infused wool from Tollegno. Two versatile colors to pick from. Jackets are half-lined in the back for extra breathability.

New for this year. Review of the previous version can be found here, when they were making them in a darker suede. Richer and (even) more eye catching this go-round.

J. Crew’s excellent Dock Peacoats are back for another season with their perfectly placed chest-high handwarmer pockets, 80% wool / 20% nylon fabric, and PrimaLoft insulation. Here’s how a size medium (in black) fits 5’10″/180. “Just” navy so far. No black yet.

Goodyear welted, versatile shape (not overly pointy or elf-ish). Mini lug sole for traction. Also available in black. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

Normally excluded. First time these have gone on sale this season. May be the only time they go on sale until winter clearance time. Blackwatch pattern, waxed cotton exterior, all the trimmings you’d expect from a country-gent styled jacket. Good looking, timeless, and functional. To get it on any sort of sale feels super rare.

Worth noting that cashmere (while usually excluded) is only getting 20% off instead of 30% off. Niche and spendy for sure, but it’s one of those items J. Crew has lifted from historical archives and bougie-d up. 100% cashmere. Boatneck. Breton-style stripes.

J. Crew’s new revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in-between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Every year J. Crew sources fabric from England’s Abraham Moon & Sons for a set of their unconstructed fall sportcoats. These are those. 53% cotton/47% wool. Unlined back. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. Wear it with jeans, chinos, cords, or…

… the matching trousers if you want to create a casual but still smart fall/winter suit.

Bring on shawl collar season. 100% cotton for these. Just black so far.

Weirdly enough these are 19% off at post time and the 30% off for members deal is stacking. For now. Until it’s not. One of their annual bestsellers. A quilted, insulated jacket that’s not puffy like a puffer.

And the vests too. Although the vests aren’t getting any sort of additional savings. “Just” the 30% off.

Leather is from the famed English tannery C.F. Stead. Vibram soles. Heads up on sizing: It’s gotta be safe to assume that like the suede version (reviewed here) these may run a half size small. Also worth noting is the price increase. Last year they were $328 at full MSRP. This year they’re $378. Ouch.

Their flagship Italian wool suits. Fabric is a worsted wool from Italy’s Lanificio Di Tollegno. It’ll look a little more interesting and less flat than most other suit fabrics, without shouting or being weird or shiny. Sold as separates. Don’t forget the pants.

What about Crosby fit? Yes, these are available in their more athletic/more accommodating Crosby fit for both the jackets and pants.

Slightly different than their worsted wool flagships. Fabric comes from Loro Piana, which is a famous Italian fabrics producer. Six colors to choose from. Half canvas construction. Sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning for easy tailoring. In terms of styling: know that you are very much not required to wear your pants “flood stage” short as the J. Crew models are doing. That’s just something the stylists seem to do for their photos. Trousers shouldn’t be artificially cropped in terms of fit out of the box. It’s just J. Crew doing J. Crew things with their visuals. Again, sold as separates. Don’t forget the pants.

Something to go over those suits. Or frankly, anything than else. Topcoats look just as good over sweater and jeans as they do over a suit. Lots of class in a simple, 95% wool/5% cashmere package. Four colors.

Can be excluded from normal sales. Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/185, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 shirt wearing frame.

Still made in Italy. A real favorite. English leather uppers, natural crepe rubber sole, unstructured and casual without looking sloppy. Something J. Crew has been making for years. Full review here.

Has recently gone for less, but if you just can’t wait to “wale”… then more power to you and your (new) pants.

That’s quite the classy mac. Lighter than a wool coat but still plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find one of these you like you’ll be surprised how often you wear it. I’ve got an old Brooks Brothers navy mac (long since sold out) and I wear it all the time, with everything from jeans & tees to suits and dress shoes, and in all weather short of blazing hot and bitter cold. No personal experience with this new J. Crew option, but it sure looks the part on the screen.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/180. Available in brown or black. It’s not the super soft, plush, almost suede-like cotton moleskin many of us are used to. It feels more like canvas. There’s a very, very light brushed feel to it, but there’s no “squish” factor some other moleskin fabrics present. Still though, quite good. A brand new arrival. Should look great with everything from t-shirts to polos to over a sweater when it gets truly cold. And don’t think these are limited to “outerwear” use. Sure you could wear them as a light jacket, but more often than not those of us who love our chore jackets (my hand is raised) they’re worn like a super casual sportcoat/extra layer over tees, henleys, etc.

STILL no camel option yet? Navy, black, or gray. Merino wool. Yes one can certainly find cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the ‘somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional’ intersection.”

And the half-zips. Breathable, temperature regulating, 100% merino wool.

Leather lined. Vibram sole. Timeless classics. Good for those working their way through transitional weather and/or those who want to add a pop of brightness to the usual darker earth tones of fall.

Ouch. Tuxedos are expensive. These are no exception. Any savings helps. But again, even these come in separates, which is exceedingly rare if you’re shopping for a tux. Italian wool, shawl collar, traditional one button closure (although the buttons are standard and not covered like a “true” tuxedo). Are they available in Crosby Fit? Not for the shawl collar jackets. But they do have black peak lapel tux jackets in their Crosby fit. Trousers are here.

The 30% off most/ 20% off cashmere J. Crew Passport Members event runs through Monday November 3rd.