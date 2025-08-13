Style Scenario(s): False Fall

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This is the time of year when it can be insufferably hot for long stretches… and then the heat will break and you can smell the first signs of Pumpkin Spice Lattes being prepared somewhere in the distance. The light has changed, the nights and early mornings can be almost pleasantly cool, but then the heat’ll spike by mid afternoon and it’ll be toasty again. Here are three looks which dip a toe into some cooler weather pieces & colors, while still maintaining a grasp on the reality that is August.
Casual
Billy Reid Pique Chore Jacket – $187 ($268)
(Less $ Alternative: Bonobos Chore Jacket – $109)
Target Goodfellow T-shirt – $8
BR Factory Summer Weight Jeans – $37.48 FINAL ($95)
WMP Sunglasses – $45
Timex Expedition Chronograph – $64
Darn Tough Socks – $25
J. Crew English Leather MacAlister Desert Boots – $126.50 ($198)
GAP Belt – $24.27 w/ PERK ($44.95)
Creative Casual
BR Factory Unlined Cotton-Linen Blazer – $124.98* FINAL
*Looks like BRF is moving a lot of their summer stuff to final sale.
Final means no returns or exchanges.
BR Factory Luxe Touch Tee – $19.20
Dick’s VRST Limitless Performance Pants – $88
Invicta 1953 – $128 (review here)
J. Crew Socks – $16.50
Nike AF1s – $120
GAP Belt – $24.27 w/ PERK ($44.95)
Dressed Up a Bit
J. Crew Unstructured Irish Cotton-Linen Jacket – $199.50 ($298)
J. Crew Secret Wash Shirt – $54.50 ($98)
Brendan Fernandes x Tie Bar Pocket Square -$18
JCF TruTemp365 Chinos – $59 ($118)
Kent Wang Aviators – $55
Orient Bambino 38 – $196.98 (review here)
J. Crew Socks – $12.50 ($16.50)
Aldo Suede chukkas – $74.97 ($130)
Made in Italy Bruno Magli Belt – $64.97 ($135)