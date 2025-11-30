Cyber Monday 2025 – Deals for men & picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday (and online shopping in general) as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Life moves pretty fast, right? This post will be updated as more deals get released. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Set to end Monday. Bunch of new, holiday-ready arrivals are up for this sale. Level of discount depends on the item. And try to keep expectations in line with the price points. Target is great, but sometimes their fits, templates, fabrics can get wonky. For example, those sportcoats look chopped in the tail. And the “tweed” option is only 10% wool.

Two different sales, two different websites, same company. But this is a perfect occasion to demonstrate the differences and risks between shopping first quality at the mainline site, and 2nds quality (aka “scratch & dent” models) over at the Shoebank. $249 for a pair of crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, Goodyear welted, timeless dress shoes is really pretty darn great considering where we’re at. Under $160 is a dang steal… until you take into account the fact that *a Factory 2nds pair will have some sort of cosmetic blemish, and all returned Factory 2nds will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee. That’s the game. That’s the risk. More info on the Shoebank/F2 experience can be found here if you want it.

Same 60% off + additional 20% off deal they ran for Black Friday… now with free shipping no minimum. Which is no small thing, being that outbound shipping is normally $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free too.

It’s their Grand Finale. Like the previous drops a lot of stuff has “stuck” to the discounted price, whereas other items have gone back to full, with new items rotating in for this final batch of discounts.

Half off is rare for Rhone. But it also appears to be all final sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zilch. Select items only. Sizes/styles/colors are scattered at best.

From their stand-alone shop of products. Always some real gems in there. That suede jacket in particular is pretty tempting.

For those who are good with spending big time money on (really well made) sunglasses. But if you have a tendency to misplace your shades… it’s probably best to skip this one.

An authorized dealer from the fellas who run the watch blog Worn & Wound. Select exclusions apply.

That’s new. Haven’t seen BR take that significant of a cut on their sale items/clearance section in a good long while. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale stuff. Watch out for anything tagged as final sale. If it’s a final sale item, it can’t be returned or exchanged. Colors, sizes, etc… are scattered at best. Lots of out of season stuff. It’s a true clearance in their sale section.

Couple of bestsellers getting more than their Black Friday/Cyber Monday 40% off discount. Speaking of…

The final bit of this particular BR trilogy. Same deal they were running Black Friday. Shoes and cashmere are included this time. Less exclusions than normal. Leather apparel (like suede and leather jackets) and 3rd party stuff seems to be the only significant exclusions.

Runs all the way through Monday 12/8. Feels much more like a true clearance than their big winter sale they were running not that long ago.

Still rolling with the same BLACKFRIDAY30 code, but it’s worth noting again that they pulled in some new stock for this deal. Code is set to expire at 12:00 AM on 12/1. Maybe they have something else coming for Cyber Monday proper?

Full picks here. It’s their big one. Got extended through Tuesday 12/2. Much fewer exclusions than usual, and their normally promo-excluded bestselling Chinos and Ludlow & Crosby Suiting are 30% off. No code needed on this stuff.

New CYBER code for the additional savings on clearance. Note that if it’s on clearance and getting this additional 50% off, that means it’s final sale. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. Lots of out-of-season gear. That’s how clearances work of course.

Features some bestsellers like their 100% cashmere sweaters and Pufftech Jackets. Some deals expire Sunday, while others run through 12/4.

Usually the biggest sale of the year for these folks. Includes their premium line as well. Free shipping kicks in at $75, so outbound shipping on a pair from the premium line is free. Returns will set you back $10 for the label and restocking though.

Made in the USA. Terrific Horween leathers. Super smart designs. Code FFFMan is set to end Sunday night.

Still rolling. Their icon washed chinos had been excluded up until Friday, and they appear to be sticking to this sale price for the Cyber Monday corridor. Clearly they’re not Target or Old Navy cheap, but these are the pants they built their business on. They almost never put these things on sale, let alone for 30% off.

Full picks here. Runs through Monday. After that (if past is prologue) it could be a good wait until the next significant Bonobos sale on their full price gear comes around.

New items have been added to their clearance section too, including some fall/winter stuff and some basics. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Runs through 12/2.

No code needed. Full review of the Woodward briefcase can be found here.

A rare sitewide sale from The Tie Bar… who does way more than ties. No code needed. Discount gets automatically applied at checkout. Runs through 12/1.

The Pick: C60 Trident Pro 300 in 38, 40, or 42mm – $1066.75 ($1255)

*Ends 12/1 at 12:00 AM PST.* Can’t recall Christopher Ward doing anything for Black Friday in the past. This has been a new development for them. And significant.

50% off seems to be their ceiling for most of their bestsellers. They’ve got some 60% off deals too.

Full picks here. Not seeing much different compared to Black Friday.

Also worth a mention: