Cyber Monday 2025 – Deals for men & picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday (and online shopping in general) as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Life moves pretty fast, right? This post will be updated as more deals get released. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.
Target: Up to 50% off Men’s Clothing
- All in Motion Shirt Jacket – $24 ($40)
- Goodfellow 80% Poly, 10% Wool, 10% Acrylic Tweed Sportcoat – $35 ($50)
- Goodfellow Velvet Sportcoat – $35 ($50)
- Goodfellow Cotton/Nylon/Spandex Shirt – $21 ($30)
Set to end Monday. Bunch of new, holiday-ready arrivals are up for this sale. Level of discount depends on the item. And try to keep expectations in line with the price points. Target is great, but sometimes their fits, templates, fabrics can get wonky. For example, those sportcoats look chopped in the tail. And the “tweed” option is only 10% wool.
Allen Edmonds: Select Black Friday Specials | Extra 20% off Factory 2nds* w/ SAVENOW
- (First Quality) Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford Dainite Sole – $249 ($475)
- Factory 2nds Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford Dainite Sole – $159.20* ($199)
- $25 restocking fee on returns of F2s
Two different sales, two different websites, same company. But this is a perfect occasion to demonstrate the differences and risks between shopping first quality at the mainline site, and 2nds quality (aka “scratch & dent” models) over at the Shoebank. $249 for a pair of crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, Goodyear welted, timeless dress shoes is really pretty darn great considering where we’re at. Under $160 is a dang steal… until you take into account the fact that *a Factory 2nds pair will have some sort of cosmetic blemish, and all returned Factory 2nds will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee. That’s the game. That’s the risk. More info on the Shoebank/F2 experience can be found here if you want it.
BR Factory: FREE SHIPPING no min + 68% off most
- Travel Cords – $32 ($100) 4 colors
- Shawl Collar Cardigans – $41.60 ($130) 3 colors
- Travel Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fit – $33.60 ($105)
- Size shown: 32×32 Athletic Fit on 5’10″/180
- Tailored-Fit Wool-Blend Houndstooth Jacket – $83.20 ($260)
- Size shown: 40R on 5’10″/180
Same 60% off + additional 20% off deal they ran for Black Friday… now with free shipping no minimum. Which is no small thing, being that outbound shipping is normally $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free too.
Huckberry: Up to 40% off Cyber Monday Drop #3 is live
- USA Crafted Flannel-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket – $223 ($298)
- Huckberry Made in Japan Acrylic/Wool Beanies – $22 ($35) 7 colors
- Danner Mountain 600 ID GTX – $180 ($240)
- Made in the USA F&T 365 Belts – $68 ($85) 4 colors
- Will Leather Goods Desmond Travel Kit – $136 ($195)
- F&T Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket – $257 ($368)
It’s their Grand Finale. Like the previous drops a lot of stuff has “stuck” to the discounted price, whereas other items have gone back to full, with new items rotating in for this final batch of discounts.
Rhone: 50% off select FINAL SALE Cyber Exclusives
- White/Green Double Stripe Commuter Polo – $49 FINAL ($98)
- Moss Green Oxford Commuter Long Sleeve Polo – $54 FINAL ($108)
Half off is rare for Rhone. But it also appears to be all final sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zilch. Select items only. Sizes/styles/colors are scattered at best.
Bespoke Post’s Shop: Up to 60% off Deals + New Items Added
- Line of Trade Suede Welder’s Jacket – $375 ($468)
- Timex Waterbury Dive Automatic 40mm – $198 ($330)
- Halfday Carry-On Garment Roller Bag – $206 ($258)
- Made in Portland Danner Pine Grove Chukka – $180 ($240)
- Line of Trade Weekender XL Duffel – $87 ($125)
From their stand-alone shop of products. Always some real gems in there. That suede jacket in particular is pretty tempting.
Randolph Sunglasses: Cyber Sale
For those who are good with spending big time money on (really well made) sunglasses. But if you have a tendency to misplace your shades… it’s probably best to skip this one.
Windup Watch Shop: 10% off, 15% off $500, 20% off $2000
- Tissot 40mm PRX Powermatic 80 – $658.75 ($775)
- Nivada Grenchen 38mm Aquamar Diver – $892.50 ($1050) ships in 2-3 weeks
An authorized dealer from the fellas who run the watch blog Worn & Wound. Select exclusions apply.
Banana Republic: Extra 40% off sale items
- Italian Cotton Wool Tweed Jacket – $209.99 ($450)
- Italian Ventile Wool Jacket – $194.99 ($400)
That’s new. Haven’t seen BR take that significant of a cut on their sale items/clearance section in a good long while. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale stuff. Watch out for anything tagged as final sale. If it’s a final sale item, it can’t be returned or exchanged. Colors, sizes, etc… are scattered at best. Lots of out of season stuff. It’s a true clearance in their sale section.
Banana Republic Part II: Cyber Exclusives
- Rapid Movement Chinos in Slim or Athletic Fit – $50 ($100)
- 100% Merino Crewneck Sweaters – $50 ($90) all the colors
Couple of bestsellers getting more than their Black Friday/Cyber Monday 40% off discount. Speaking of…
Banana Republic Part III: 40% off almost all full-price styles
- Slim Fit Luxe Traveler Jeans– $72
- Gray or Blue Suit Jacket in Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool – $270 ($450)
- Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
- Merino Sweater Bomber – $150 ($250)
The final bit of this particular BR trilogy. Same deal they were running Black Friday. Shoes and cashmere are included this time. Less exclusions than normal. Leather apparel (like suede and leather jackets) and 3rd party stuff seems to be the only significant exclusions.
REI: Up to 30% off top brands + Extra 25% off select outlet items for members w/ CYBER2025
- Icebreaker Merino 150 Tech Lite III T-Shirts – $59.99 ($80) 6 colors
- Smartwool All-Season Merino Quarter-Zip – $71.19 ($95) gray or black
- Mountain Hardwear Glacial Trail Full-Zip Jacket – $96.73* ($130)
- *Extra 25% off for members w/ CYBER2025 = $72.54
- Mystery Ranch 2-Day EDC Pack – $139.73* ($189)
- *Extra 25% off for members w/ CYBER2025 = $104.79
Runs all the way through Monday 12/8. Feels much more like a true clearance than their big winter sale they were running not that long ago.
Timex: 30% off select w/ BLACKFRIDAY30 (+ new adds)
- Waterbury Heritage Chronograph 39mm w/ Fabric Strap – $209.30 ($299)
- Deepwater Reef 200 Titanium Automatic 41mm – $384.30 ($549)
Still rolling with the same BLACKFRIDAY30 code, but it’s worth noting again that they pulled in some new stock for this deal. Code is set to expire at 12:00 AM on 12/1. Maybe they have something else coming for Cyber Monday proper?
J. Crew: 50% off select, 30% off Suiting & Chinos
- Made in Spain, Goodyear Welted Essex Shoes – $225 – $237.50 ($450 – $475) 50% off
- Dock Peacoat – $249 ($498) 50% off
- Ludlow Traveler (96% wool/4% elastane) Wool Suit Jackets + Matching Trousers = $487.20 ($696) 30% off
- Stretch Chinos (slim, straight, or athletic tapered fit) – $68.60 ($98) 30% off
Full picks here. It’s their big one. Got extended through Tuesday 12/2. Much fewer exclusions than usual, and their normally promo-excluded bestselling Chinos and Ludlow & Crosby Suiting are 30% off. No code needed on this stuff.
J. Crew Part II: Extra 50% off FINAL Sale styles w/ CYBER
- Ludlow Slim-fit Japanese Cotton Chino Suit Jacket +
- Matching Trouser = $226.99 FINAL ($646)
- Ludlow Unstructured Suit Jackets in Irish Cotton-Linen Blend +
- Matching Trousers = $162.49 FINAL ($496)
New CYBER code for the additional savings on clearance. Note that if it’s on clearance and getting this additional 50% off, that means it’s final sale. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. Lots of out-of-season gear. That’s how clearances work of course.
UNIQLO: Black Friday/Cyber Monday
Features some bestsellers like their 100% cashmere sweaters and Pufftech Jackets. Some deals expire Sunday, while others run through 12/4.
Sunski: 35% off all sunglasses
- Astra 52mm Aviators – $78 ($120)
- Estero 53mm Square Aviators – $78 ($120)
Usually the biggest sale of the year for these folks. Includes their premium line as well. Free shipping kicks in at $75, so outbound shipping on a pair from the premium line is free. Returns will set you back $10 for the label and restocking though.
FormFunctionForm: 25% off their men’s collection w/ FFFMan
- The Money Clip – $81 ($108)
- Architect’s Wallet – $73.50 ($98)
- Valet Tray – $73.50 ($98)
Made in the USA. Terrific Horween leathers. Super smart designs. Code FFFMan is set to end Sunday night.
Bonobos Black Fri. Update: 30% off Icon Original Washed Chinos – $69.30 w/ BF2025 ($99)
Still rolling. Their icon washed chinos had been excluded up until Friday, and they appear to be sticking to this sale price for the Cyber Monday corridor. Clearly they’re not Target or Old Navy cheap, but these are the pants they built their business on. They almost never put these things on sale, let alone for 30% off.
Bonobos (Part II): 30% off w/ BF2025
- Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazers – $280 ($400)
- Italian Brushed 5-Pocket Pants – $118.30 ($169)
- Washable Merino V-Neck Sweaters – $69.30 ($99)
- The Italian Wool/Nylon/Cashmere Topcoat – $349.30 ($499)
Full picks here. Runs through Monday. After that (if past is prologue) it could be a good wait until the next significant Bonobos sale on their full price gear comes around.
J. Crew Factory: Extra 70% off FINAL sale clearance w/ UNBOX70
- Cotton-blend field jacket – $71.39 FINAL ($237.99)
- 100% Cotton OCBDs in Classic or Slim Fit – $21.59 FINAL ($71.99)
New items have been added to their clearance section too, including some fall/winter stuff and some basics. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Runs through 12/2.
WP Standard: 20% off sitewide w/ CHEER
- The Woodward Briefcase – $286 ($358) shown at left
- PanAm Leather Duffel Bag – $374 ($468)
No code needed. Full review of the Woodward briefcase can be found here.
The Tie Bar: 20% off almost everything
- USA Crafted Blackwatch Tartan Plaid Navy Tie – $62.40 ($78)
- Pinpoint Solid White Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $52 ($65)
- Pinpoint Solid Light Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $52 ($65)
- Merino Black Knit Blazer – $118.40 ($148)
A rare sitewide sale from The Tie Bar… who does way more than ties. No code needed. Discount gets automatically applied at checkout. Runs through 12/1.
Christopher Ward: 15% off just about everything w/ BF15
The Pick: C60 Trident Pro 300 in 38, 40, or 42mm – $1066.75 ($1255)
*Ends 12/1 at 12:00 AM PST.* Can’t recall Christopher Ward doing anything for Black Friday in the past. This has been a new development for them. And significant.
Old Navy: 50% off almost everything
- Bulls Graphic Zip Cotton/Poly Cardigan – $44.99 ($89.99)
- Water-Resistant Weather-Guard Zip Jacket – $29.99 ($59.99)
- Crew-Neck Waffle T-Shirts – $11.49 ($22.99)
- Rotation Chinos – $22.49 ($44.99) multiple fits, all the colors
- Waffle Henleys – $12.49 ($24.99)
50% off seems to be their ceiling for most of their bestsellers. They’ve got some 60% off deals too.
Amazon: Cyber Monday Deals
- Cole Haan Triboro Briefcase – $249.95 ($378)
- Vaer DS2 39mm Quartz Dive Watch – $171.19 ($239)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Midweight Puffer Vest – $17.31 ($33.60)
- GAP Slim Fit Stretch Chinos – $23-$24 ($30ish)
Full picks here. Not seeing much different compared to Black Friday.
Also worth a mention:
- Darn Tough: Free shipping no minimum is back
- GAP: 55% off w/ CYBER
- L.L. Bean: 15% off most everything w/ INVITED15
- Taylor Stitch: 20% off select + new Final Sale “Last Call” items
- Billy Reid: 20% off (no min) w/ BLACKFRIDAY20, or 30% off $900, 40% off $1300
- Ledbury: 30% off
- Rothy’s: Up to 30% off everything
- Orient Watches: 15% off w/ BF2025
- Grant Stone: 20% off $450+
- Shinola: $100 off $500, $200 off $1000, $350 off $1500, $500 off $2000
- adidas: 40% off select w/ CYBER